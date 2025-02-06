Austin Women Empower Women Through Habitat for Humanity’s Life-changing Initiative

Lurleen Ladd and Komall Sheth

Austin’s Lurleen Ladd and Komall Sheth join Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build 10x10 team to provide homes and dignity for 10 Austin families in need.

The synergy, creativity, and dedication of these women were remarkable. Seeing families step into their new homes for the first time—witnessing their joy—is an indescribable feeling.” — Komall Sheth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin musician, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Lurleen Ladd and Interior Design and Luxury Real Estate expert Komall Sheth (of Spaces Designed) have joined forces with other women leaders to make a lasting impact in their community. Through a year-long partnership with Austin Habitat for Humanity, they have facilitated the funding necessary to build homes for women in financial need in Austin. Now, they are inviting other professional women to join them in this life-transforming mission.

In 2024, Habitat for Humanity launched Women Build 10×10, an initiative that united 10 professional women from diverse industries—including media, technology, real estate, healthcare, music, and interior design. These women dedicated their time, expertise, and resources to fundraise for the construction of 10 brand-new homes for deserving women and their families. The program also matched up to $100,000 in contributions, significantly amplifying the impact of every donation.

To expand awareness and engagement, Lurleen Ladd will host Happy Galentine’s Day, a special event to bring together prominent female business owners and community leaders in Austin. The goal is to introduce more women to the Women Build 10×10 initiative and inspire them to become part of the next cohort of changemakers. The event is invitation-only and will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11:00AM - 1:00PM, at the Ladd residence in Austin designed by Spaces Designed, Interior Design Studio. Through the Galentine’s event, Ladd and Sheth hope to rally even more women to join them in this life-changing initiative.

“I had such an incredible experience working alongside nine amazing women,” said Ladd. “Each of us brought our unique talents, expertise, and heart to this project, and the impact we made together is astounding. It’s truly inspiring to witness women uplifting other women and making real change in our community.”

Komall Sheth, who has collaborated with Ladd as her interior designer on multiple homes, echoed this sentiment. “Being part of this dynamic group was humbling. The synergy, creativity, and dedication of these women were remarkable. Seeing families step into their new homes for the first time—witnessing their joy—is an indescribable feeling.”

For more information on Women Build 10×10, visit the Austin Habitat for Humanity website.

To learn more about the 10x10 initiative and/or attend the Galentine’s Day event, contact komal@spacesdesigned.com.

