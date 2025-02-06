Dr. Lisa McKee selected as Top Private and Security Expert of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Lisa McKee member of the International Association Of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lisa McKee, privacy and security expert, keynote speaker, international speaker, professor, researcher, author, innovator, creator of Compliance Footprint, ComPriSec, Zero Trust Privacy, SPARC, and Privacy Cyberwarfare, was recently selected as Top Private and Security Expert for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Dr. McKee has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Dr. McKee is a renowned security and privacy expert and a thought leader who blends her expertise in cybersecurity, privacy, and academia with a passion for teaching and mentoring. As a consultant and virtual Data Protection Officer (vDPO), Lisa offers a wide range of services, from security assessments and training to program development and leadership, helping companies around the globe safeguard their data. Her impressive clientele includes billion-dollar banks, a top-five big tech company, several of the top ten insurance firms, and the largest medical device company in the world.Dr. McKee is an assistant professor of cybersecurity at Bellevue University. She is also an adjunct lecturer at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. Dr. McKee developed and now teaches the privacy research class for the EDBA-Cyber degree. In addition, she assists students with research papers for publication. She is also a dissertation committee member assisting students with their research projects in cybersecurity.Lisa’s academic achievements are equally remarkable, with six degrees, including a Ph.D. in Cyber Defense with a focus on Privacy, and two graduate certificates. Dr. McKee’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to privacy, security, compliance, management, public speaking and presentation skills.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. McKee has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year she was a Honored Listee from Marquis Who’s Who. In addition, she was named Top 50 Women Leaders of Nebraska for 2024 and selected for the TechNet Conferences Influential Leadership in Technology award. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Private and Security Expert of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. McKee for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back Dr. McKee attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://drlisamckee.com/ and https://www.americansecurityandprivacy.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

