Union Point Sports Complex and High Level Promotions Join Forces to Secure Naming Rights Partner

Union Point Sports Complex partners with High Level Promotions to secure naming rights, add five pickleball courts, and further its focus of community wellness.

The South Shore thrives when its communities are active, engaged, and connected.” — Colton Steer

WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Union Point Sports Complex , the premier sports destination on the South Shore, has partnered with High Level Promotions (HLP) to secure a top-tier naming rights partner for its world-class facility. Spanning 22 acres, Union Point offers an unparalleled platform for athletic engagement, brand visibility, and community impact.A Premier Destination for Sports, Health, and Brand ExposureUnion Point Sports Complex features four fully lit synthetic turf fields, accommodating soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, rugby, and more. Two of these fields are housed under air-supported domes, ensuring year-round play and making the facility a critical hub for athletes at all levels. Drawing over 500,000 visitors annually, the complex plays a key role in the region’s sports landscape, with strong high school partnerships, professional affiliations, and large-scale tournaments fueling its momentum.The facility is also expanding its offerings with the addition of five brand-new pickleball courts, set to be constructed between Fields 3 and 4. As the fastest-growing sport in the country, pickleball will attract even more visitors and diverse demographics to the complex. In addition, future expansion plans are currently in discussion, ensuring continued growth and investment in the South Shore's sports infrastructure.Committed to Community Wellness and InclusivityBeyond competition, Union Point Sports Complex is dedicated to promoting community wellness, health, and inclusivity. By hosting youth leagues, high school championships, and adult recreational programs, the facility fosters teamwork, discipline, and lifelong well-being. Its partnerships with local organizations ensure that athletes of all backgrounds, including those from underserved communities, have access to top-tier facilities.“Union Point is more than just a venue—it’s a hub for community health, wellness, and engagement,” said Colton Steer , Co-Founder & CEO of High Level Promotions. “The South Shore thrives when its communities are active, engaged, and connected. A naming rights partnership will allow Union Point to further its commitment to health and wellness, ensuring that families, youth, and athletes of all backgrounds have the best possible facilities to stay active and build a love for health that will last a lifetime.”An Exclusive Opportunity for Long-Term ImpactFor brands looking to amplify their presence, the Union Point naming rights opportunity delivers massive exposure, generating 30 million+ annual impressions through on-site engagement, email marketing, and digital reach. The facility’s audience includes:• 8,100+ Monthly Internet Searches• 10,000+ engaged email subscribers• 200,000 annual website visitors• 650,000+ annual visitsThe naming rights partnership offers comprehensive branding integration, including:• High-impact facility signage• Digital marketing and media exposure• Exclusive community engagement opportunitiesUnion Point Sports Complex is actively seeking a forward-thinking partner ready to make a high-profile investment in sports, community health, and brand growth. UPSC is looking for a 10- to 20-year commitment to ensure a lasting legacy at this historic site, making this an unrivaled opportunity for a brand to align with one of the region’s most dynamic sports venues.Existing Community Partners at Union Point Sports Complex:• Players Sports Bar - The go-to destination for post-game gatherings and fan celebrations.• Lansing Palmer - Coldwell Real Estate - Helping families and businesses find their perfect space in the South Shore.• Community Physical Therapy - Keeping our athletes healthy and performing at their best.• IJE Movement - Empowering athletes through elite training, mentorship, and leadership development.• St. Anne's Credit Union - Providing financial solutions to families and businesses, supporting local growth and opportunity.• Bin Bath Bros - Providing financial solutions to families and businesses, supporting local growth and opportunity.• Millennium Printing - Ensures our banners, signage, and promotional materials are top-notch.• Construction Source Management - Delivering expert consultation solutions to support UPSC's construction growth.• Lawrence Lynch Corp - A leader in site development and construction, helping shape the infrastructure of our community. .For more details on this exclusive naming rights opportunity, please contact Colton Steer at Colton@unionpointsports.com.

