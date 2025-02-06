GrowthBay Launches Full-Service Growth Marketing for Swiss Startups and Scaleups

Zürich, Switzerland – GrowthBay (www.growthbay.ch), a growth marketing agency in Switzerland, is happy to announce the launch of its full-service growth marketing services for Swiss startups and scaleups. Expertly designed by a team of experienced content marketing, growth and SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) specialists, the agency’s new services help companies to diagnose growth problems when results have stagnated to provide measurable results and return on investment.

Boasting a bilingual team fluent in German, Swiss German, and English, GrowthBay’s full-service growth marketing services use a combination of marketing channels and techniques, such as SEO, content marketing, social media, email marketing, and paid advertising, to improve all areas of a company’s marketing funnel and offer a strategy that focuses on sustainable, long-term growth through data-driven decision-making and continuous experimentation.

“Together, we find out where the pipeline is stalling and what the big growth levers are,” said a spokesperson for GrowthBay. “We are not friends of short-term hacks. We are looking for sustainable growth drivers to ensure that your company wins in the long term. Your success is our success. We work on an equal footing, with respect and decency.”

With the aim to optimise the entire customer journey from acquisition to retention, GrowthBay offers a personalised growth strategy that compiles reliable website analytics, CRM and ad data in one place for data-driven decisions. From boosting brand awareness to optimising acquisition channels, websites and funnels to pick up prospects that are already ready for purchase, the agency leverages industry-leading strategies to increase sales, improve the efficiency of services, and foster future expansion.

Some of GrowthBay’s full-service growth marketing services for Swiss startups and scaleups include:

Growth Sprints: The top growth marketing agency’s Growth Sprint service focuses on generating more qualified requests and sustainably increasing growth. GrowthBay delivers a complete growth system that transparently tracks performance and offers targeted optimisation to provide measurable results.

Growth Audit: GrowthBay’s Growth Audit offers clients a clear, prioritised action plan that shows where growth potential is currently breaking, along with concrete recommendations on how to increase growth potential. From tips for tech stack and marketing budget to team setup, the marketing agency works closely with a business through calls, interviews and email support and offers access to a project dashboard to ensure they can keep track of the process and attain peace of mind.

“Your growth targets are at the centre. We don’t sell you unnecessary services. We consciously only work with one handful of companies. This is the only way we can immerse ourselves in your world and your product and really understand problems,” added the company spokesperson.

Whether a startup founder, paid-in CFO, or product-orientated marketer, the growth marketing experts ensure that every client is treated on equal footing and in the same language to ensure the best possible results.

GrowthBay encourages Swiss startups and scaleups seeking actionable full-service growth marketing to grow faster and more sustainably to use the calendar on its website to schedule a growth strategy call today.

