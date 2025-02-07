Love Beyond Romance: Careplan Advocates for Aging Adults This Valentine’s Day

Careplan's Bridget Ritossa and client, 90 year old Elise in Beachwood, Ohio Finding Solutions to Stay at Home or Make a Move

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s Day is traditionally a celebration of romantic love, but Careplan, a leader in elder care advocacy and transition services, is shining a light on another powerful kind of love—the kind that protects, advocates and ensures aging adults are never alone in times of crisis.Aging adults today face life-altering challenges—from dementia-related crises, financial instability, and healthcare navigation to relocation and estate management. Many seniors have no local family members to advocate for them, leaving them vulnerable in times of crisis. Even when families are present, they often feel overwhelmed and unsure what to do next.That’s where Careplan steps in.“At Careplan, we believe love isn’t just about flowers and chocolates—it’s about ensuring no senior is left to navigate life’s hardest moments alone,” says Bridget Ritossa, LSW, CMC, a Licensed Social Worker, Certified Care Manager, and National Placement & Referral Specialist. “We provide hands-on support, crisis intervention, and professional guidance to ensure seniors receive the care, dignity, and stability they deserve.”Bridget Ritossa: A Lifeline in Times of CrisisAs a Licensed Social Worker specializing in crisis intervention, Bridget is the ‘boots on the ground’ advocate families and lawyers can trust when an aging adult faces an urgent situation.Dementia & Cognitive Decline: When an elderly client is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, families are often thrown into a world of uncertainty. Bridget steps in to provide expert guidance, helping families navigate care options, coordinate medical needs, and ensure the senior’s safety.Solo Seniors Without Family Support: Many aging adults have no local relatives to advocate for them. Bridget serves as their trusted care manager, overseeing medical care, coordinating housing transitions, and making critical decisions in their best interest.Crisis Situations in the Home: From a senior experiencing a sudden health decline, neglect, or an unsafe living situation, Bridget intervenes to stabilize the crisis, connect them with appropriate services, and ensure they receive the immediate care they need.“Attorneys and families turn to Careplan when a senior is in crisis,” says Bridget. “Whether they are being taken advantage of, experiencing a medical emergency, or simply struggling to live safely at home, I act as their advocate—ensuring they get the right care, at the right time, in the right place.”A National Call to Action: Love is AdvocacyThis Valentine’s Day, Careplan is urging attorneys, financial professionals, and families to think beyond traditional love and focus on what truly matters—ensuring aging adults have a voice and a professional team to guide them through life’s most challenging transitions.For Attorneys & Legal Professionals: When working with elderly clients, legal guidance is only part of the equation. Many also need care coordination, crisis management, and advocacy—all of which Careplan provides.For Families: Aging parents often experience rapid declines in health and independence. Careplan helps with relocation, estate transitions, medical care coordination, and dementia planning to take the burden off families.For Solo Seniors: Without family to assist them, many seniors are left vulnerable to neglect, exploitation, and inadequate care. Bridget and the Careplan team step in as trusted advocates, ensuring they receive the proper support, medical care, and housing.Amanda: The Heart of Transition SupportBeyond crisis intervention, Careplan also assists with one of the most stressful and emotional aspects of aging—downsizing and estate transitions. Amanda, Care Manager, specializes in helping seniors and families navigate home cleanouts, relocations, and estate sales, ensuring a seamless process from start to finish.“I’ve worked with families who felt completely lost,” says Amanda. “They didn’t know how to sort through decades of belongings, downsize a home, or manage an estate. My role is to make sure they have a clear path forward with care, dignity, and peace of mind.”A Valentine’s Day Reminder: Love the Seniors in Your LifeThis Valentine’s season, Careplan is reminding the nation that love is about showing up for those who need it most. Whether it’s ensuring an aging parent has proper care, helping a senior transition to a safer home, or advocating for a vulnerable client in crisis, love is about action.About CareplanCareplan is a trusted advocate for aging adults, providing care management, crisis intervention, transition assistance, estate support, and elder advocacy. With a team of licensed professionals, including social workers, care managers, and estate specialists, Careplan ensures that seniors receive the dignity, care, and attention they deserve, working closely with families, attorneys, and healthcare providers nationwide.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please call or text Bridget M. Ritossa at (440) 476-9534 or bridget@careplangcm.com Bridget is available to come to the news station

