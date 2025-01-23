Heartfelt Decisions: Key Insights Before Choosing Assisted Living or Long-Term Care
This presentation will provide valuable insights to help attendees make informed decisions for themselves or their loved ones considering assisted living or long-term care.
Key Discussion Points:
Financial Considerations: Explore hidden costs, coverage options, and navigating pricing structures.
Quality of Care: Understand staff-to-resident ratios, identify potential concerns, and evaluate facilities comprehensively.
Emotional and Social Aspects: Address caregiving guilt, adjustment periods, and strategies to combat social isolation.
Legal Matters: Gain essential knowledge about Power of Attorney, guardianship, and advanced directives.
Practical Tools for Families: Learn budgeting tips, effective communication strategies, and access resources for ongoing support.
30-minute Presentation followed by Q&A
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where attendees can address their concerns and receive personalized advice from Ms. Ritossa.
About Bridget Ritossa
Bridget Ritossa is a licensed social worker and certified care coordinator with extensive experience in supporting families and navigating the complexities of aging. As a former President of the Aging Life Care Association Midwest Chapter, she brings a compassionate and knowledgeable approach to helping individuals make informed care decisions.
Knowing When to Make a Move and Not
