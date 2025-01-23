Heartfelt Decisions: Key Insights Before Choosing Assisted Living or Long-Term Care

Careplan's Bridget Ritossa and client, 90 year old Elise in Beachwood, Ohio Finding Solutions to Stay at Home or Make a Move

Learn about assisted living and long-term care options; Explore the factors involved in choosing assisted living or long-term care

This discussion is about love & clarity—understanding realities that aren’t always talked about & giving families the confidence to make these significant decisions with their hearts & minds aligned” — Bridget M. RItossa. LSW, CMC, Owner of Careplan Geriatric Care Mangers

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Bridget Ritossa , Licensed Social Worker and Care Coordinator, for an informative presentation on the realities of assisted living and long-term care. Ms. Ritossa, former President of the Aging Life Care Association Midwest Chapter and owner of Careplan Geriatric Care Managers , brings years of experience guiding families through aging-related decisions.Empowering Families with Informed DecisionsThis presentation will provide valuable insights to help attendees make informed decisions for themselves or their loved ones considering assisted living or long-term care.Key Discussion Points:Financial Considerations: Explore hidden costs, coverage options, and navigating pricing structures.Quality of Care: Understand staff-to-resident ratios, identify potential concerns, and evaluate facilities comprehensively.Emotional and Social Aspects: Address caregiving guilt, adjustment periods, and strategies to combat social isolation.Legal Matters: Gain essential knowledge about Power of Attorney, guardianship, and advanced directives.Practical Tools for Families: Learn budgeting tips, effective communication strategies, and access resources for ongoing support.30-minute Presentation followed by Q&AThe presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where attendees can address their concerns and receive personalized advice from Ms. Ritossa.About Bridget RitossaBridget Ritossa is a licensed social worker and certified care coordinator with extensive experience in supporting families and navigating the complexities of aging. As a former President of the Aging Life Care Association Midwest Chapter, she brings a compassionate and knowledgeable approach to helping individuals make informed care decisions.

Knowing When to Make a Move and Not

