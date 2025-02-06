Two Global Leaders Join Forces to Transform Cultural Storytelling with Augmented Reality

In December 2024, representatives from Chronicle Heritage and ARtGlass showcased augmented reality (AR) demonstrations on Snap Spectacles during the Heritage Middle East Expo in Abu Dhabi.

Chronicle Heritage and ARtGlass Partner to Redefine Historic Site Experiences Through Cutting-Edge Wearable AR Technology

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronicle Heritage, the world’s foremost heritage consulting firm, and ARtGlass, the global leader in wearable augmented reality (AR) for cultural tourism, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to revolutionize how historic sites engage the public.Through this collaboration, Chronicle Heritage will offer its global roster of clients access to ARtGlass’ cutting-edge AR software and storytelling strategies—bringing to life the wealth of scientific data and historical narratives uncovered through cultural resource management.“Every day, historic sites around the world are documented, preserved, or, in some cases, lost to development. Yet, the knowledge we extract from these sites is only as impactful as our ability to share it in compelling ways,” said Dr. Steve Karacic, President at Chronicle Heritage. “By integrating ARtGlass technology, we can help our clients transform archaeological and historical insights into immersive, unforgettable experiences.”A New Era of Cultural StorytellingChronicle Heritage partners with governments, developers, and cultural institutions to protect and interpret the world's prehistoric, historic, architectural, ethnographic, archaeological, and paleontological treasures. With nearly 1,000 preservation experts, the firm has delivered transformative projects across the globe, safeguarding and showcasing humanity's shared heritage.For over a decade, ARtGlass has revolutionized the way we experience history, blending cutting-edge augmented reality with compelling storytelling. Their AR-powered smartglass experiences, featured at over 100 cultural landmarks such as Pompeii Madame Tussauds , and Saudi Arabia’s ancient tombs of Hegra enable millions of visitors to “time travel” through transparent overlays of digital reconstructions, 3D models, and holograms—all while preserving the integrity of these fragile sites.“Chronicle Heritage has a reputation for pushing the boundaries of cultural resource management,” said Greg Werkheiser, Co-founder and CEO of ARtGlass. “Together, we’re empowering site managers worldwide with a powerful, flexible tool for heritage storytelling—creating deeper connections between people and history.”Next-Generation Tools for Public EngagementThis groundbreaking partnership empowers public and private sector clients to design and launch immersive heritage experiences that transcend physical boundaries. Whether on-site, off-site, or across various hardware platforms and operating systems, these tools redefine how history is shared.By integrating Chronicle Heritage's data, such as LiDAR scans, 3D artifact models, and archaeological findings, with innovative elements like holographic historical figures and interactive maps, sites can deliver experiences that captivate and educate. For fragile or remote locations, wearable AR offers a sustainable, non-invasive solution, enabling storytelling without the need for disruptive physical infrastructure preserving the integrity of the landscape while bringing its history to life.###About Chronicle HeritageChronicle Heritage is a global leader in cultural resource management and historic preservation. Dedicated to protecting and sharing the world’s most treasured sites, Chronicle combines cutting-edge research with innovative strategies to ensure that history remains accessible for future generations. Visit chronicleheritage.com.About ARtGlassARtGlass, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and Milan, Italy, is the first company to scale wearable AR experiences in cultural tourism. Through its TourBuilder platform and managed services, museums, archaeological sites and beyond can create immersive, compelling location-based digital experiences for smartglasses, tablets, or smartphones. Millions of visitors worldwide have engaged with ARtGlass experiences at iconic historic and cultural sites. Visit artglassgroup.com.###Brad KerkhoffChronicle Heritage+1 859-227-0990bkerkhoff@chronicleheritage.com

