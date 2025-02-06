Squirt Cycling Products continues partnership with the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) in 2025

Squirt Cycling Products and ARWS Partnership Squirt Chain Lube in use Squirt Chain Lube is supplied to ARWS competitors

Squirt Cycling Products will provide over 70 ARWS races around the world with their products to protect their bikes and their skin while they are racing.

The combination of Squirt Chain Lube and Barrier Balm allows ARWS athletes to conquer continents, paddle through rapids, navigate treacherous terrain, and scale dizzying heights.” — Danie van Wyk, Marketing Director

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squirt Cycling Products and the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) are pleased to announce the continuation of their partnership in 2025.The ARWS is the premier, global adventure racing series, featuring the toughest and most prestigious events in the sport. ARWS races combine running, trekking, mountain biking, paddling, and orienteering in a non-stop, multi-day format, testing the limits of physical and mental endurance (fatigue induced hallucinations amongst racers are not uncommon).“We are elated to continue our partnership with Squirt Cycling Products in 2025!” says ARWS CEO Heidi Muller. “The AR World Series events take place in some of the most remote parts of our planet and Squirt always makes a plan – in conjunction with their distributors – to get their products to our events on time despite some major logistical challenges. This is especially important as our AR athletes have come to love and appreciate Squirt Products, relying on them to get the racers through the toughest of conditions while still being biodegradable to ensure no harm is done to the environment they race in”.With over 70 spread over 6 continents, the ARWS attracts the world’s top adventure racers offering them a platform to showcase their skills and compete for the coveted ARWS World Championship title as crowning glory.“It is an enormous privilege to have Squirt on board yet again for all the ARWS events around the world. From the jungles of Ecuador to the snow-covered slopes of Oregon, the Fjords of the Nordic Isles, the wide-open deserts of Namibia, the turquoise waters of Croatia, the high mountains in South Africa and everything in between – one thing is sure, Squirt is there, and Squirt is needed, providing products that are so critical in a sport that tests your everything – your resolve, your gear, your desire, and so much more – just the way we love it!” says ARWS No Fuss, No Frills race director Robert Le Brun.Benefits of Squirt Cycling Products for AR World Series ParticipantsFor the demanding conditions of the ARWS, where racers often spend days traversing challenging landscapes, trust in and reliability of products are paramount. Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube offers just that. It has a proven track record of longevity, reduces chain friction, keeps your bicycle chain clean and will not create a grinding paste, thus prolonging the life of a bicycle’s drivetrain. An added bonus is that it is biodegradable, as is the case with all Squirt Cycling products.Squirt’s Barrier Balm Anti-chafe balm has a unique formula enriched with lanolin and tea tree oil, to form a protective microfilm that shields skin from the relentless abrasion of clothing, shoes, and gear. It’s also water-repellent and long lasting protecting endurance athletes against blisters, rashes, and discomfort. With Squirt Barrier Balm, racers can focus on the course, not their skin as they take on ultra endurance events.“The combination of Squirt Chain Lube and Barrier Balm allows ARWS athletes to conquer continents, paddle through rapids, navigate treacherous terrain, and scale dizzying heights. They can focus on pushing their limits and strategizing their next move, knowing their equipment is performing optimally. Squirt Cycling is proud to be part of their journey,” says marketing director Danie van Wyk. “We will be providing premium quality, biodegradable products that are in line with our, and the ARWS’s values of sustainability and care for the communities and environment we play in”.For more information about Squirt Products visit https://www.squirtcyclingproducts.com/ About the Adventure Racing World SeriesThe Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is a global platform uniting professional adventure races in iconic locations to serve a worldwide community of adventurers and endurance athletes. The series includes over 70 events in 2025.A different race hosts the AR World Championship each year and the series consists of Qualifier, Regional and Stage races in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.The ARWS CEO is South African Businesswoman Heidi Muller, the former Race Director of Expedition Africa. The Adventure World Series was established in 2001 and is a company registered in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.More information is on the ARWS website; www.arworldseries.com Follow the ARWS on all major social media platforms @arworldseriesFor press information contact media@arworldseries.com and for all other inquiries info@arworldseries.com

