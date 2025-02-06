New Video From Schubert b2b Examines Top Consideration for Planning a B2B Website

New video offers a key tactic for keeping B2B website development on track

This video is designed to help B2B companies save time and money when creating a new website or revitalizing a legacy site.” — Christopher Raymond, web experience director at Schubert b2b

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schubert b2b , an integrated digital B2B marketing agency that exclusively services business-to-business companies, has released an insightful video, Creating a Website Roadmap, that explores this key consideration for developing a B2B website.The video, part of the agency’s Marketing Shorts series, examines the pitfalls of diving into the details of B2B website development without a well-defined plan.“This video is designed to help B2B companies save time and money when creating a new website or revitalizing a legacy site,” said Christopher Raymond, web experience director at Schubert b2b. “Our goal is to provide clear and actionable advice on how to prioritize important B2B website features and functionality to meet business goals.”About Schubert b2bSchubert b2b is an integrated digital B2B marketing agency that uses advanced marketing technology, expert strategies and exceptional creativity to help B2B companies reach their niche audience, increase engagement and build a strong market presence. For 47 years, Schubert b2b has been providing customized B2B marketing solutions for chemical, technology and manufacturing companies. A 100% B2B-focused digital marketing agency, Schubert b2b serves companies located in Philadelphia and around the world. Our goal is to create top-tier marketing for businesses of any size, from startups to global giants. For more information visit www.schubertb2b.com ###

