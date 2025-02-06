CINCINNATI, OHIO REALTOR® SHERI ALFORD EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I’m honored to help other military families find their home, whether they’re relocating, transitioning, or settling into a new chapter of their lives. ”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheri Alford, a Realtor with eXp Realty, has dedicated her career to serving others with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to excellence.
— Sheri Alford
As the daughter, sister, niece, wife, and mother of Army, Navy, and Air Force veterans and active-duty service members, Sheri has a deep personal connection to the challenges and sacrifices faced by military families. Her focus is helping those who serve our country navigate the complexities of home buying and selling in Cincinnati, Dayton, and the surrounding areas.
Sheri specializes in military relocation, pricing strategies, and short sales/foreclosures, bringing a unique perspective and unwavering dedication to her clients. Her personal experiences fuel her passion for assisting military families in finding homes that suit their needs, offering stability and comfort during times of transition. Sheri’s understanding of military life allows her to serve as a compassionate advocate, providing tailored solutions to support those who sacrifice so much for others. “Being part of a military family has taught me the value of resilience, adaptability, and unwavering support,” Sheri said. “I’m honored to help other military families find their home, whether they’re relocating, transitioning, or settling into a new chapter of their lives.”
Sheri is known for her ability to build strong relationships founded on trust, transparency, and honesty. She views real estate as more than just transactions—it’s about building futures and empowering clients to achieve their dreams. With a network of trusted business partners, Sheri ensures her clients receive comprehensive support, both during the home-buying or selling process and long after the closing. In addition to her commitment to military families, Sheri brings expertise, professionalism, and care to every client she serves, ensuring personalized solutions for a wide range of needs. Her dedication has made her a trusted name in Cincinnati, Dayton, and beyond.
Sheri Alford
exp Realty
+1 513-207-2244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.