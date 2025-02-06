Mayor Bowser Announces New Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health at St. Elizabeths East Will Open on April 15

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health on the St. Elizabeths East campus will officially open on April 15, 2025. The delivery of the new hospital is part of the District’s partnership with Universal Health Services to create a comprehensive and integrated system of care for communities East of the River and all DC residents. The Mayor announced the opening date at a celebration of the renaming of the Entertainment and Sports Arena to “CareFirst Arena.”

“Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center represents my promise kept to Ward 8 and to all DC residents. The CareFirst Arena, the housing, and opportunity – everything here on this campus represents a promise I made to deliver for Ward 8,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “The new hospital, and the system of care it is part of, are all part of one shared goal: improving health outcomes for DC residents.”



CareFirst Arena

As part of the renaming of CareFirst Arena, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced a 10-year partnership with Events DC, which includes a $2 million commitment to funding local programming on the St. Elizabeths East campus, focusing on workforce development, maternal health, and food insecurity.

“Events DC's mission is to create unique experiences that result in jobs, economic impact and lasting memories for residents, tourists and guests,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “A major part of achieving our mission is building connections between businesses and Washington, DC communities. CareFirst is an industry leader who thoughtfully engages with communities to improve everyone's overall health and well-being. I look forward to our partnership and what we will accomplish together in the District.”



“Transformational change can only happen when businesses commit to working hand-in-hand with the communities they serve,” said Brian D. Pieninck, CareFirst President and CEO. “This means building authentic relationships, investing in what matters most to residents, and being a true partner in the work to improve social conditions. We're here to do more than put our name on a building. We're here to invest in what makes this community strong and vibrant.”



Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health

The $434.4 million project includes a state-of-the-art 136-bed (expandable to 184), full-service hospital, with maternal health and delivery including a Level II NICU, a trauma center, ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics, a 500-car parking garage, and a helipad for emergency transports. Universal Health Services will operate and maintain the new hospital for 75 years as well as invest $75 million in health care infrastructure in Wards 7 and 8.

“The outstanding partnership between Mayor Muriel Bowser and Universal Health Services, has led to this historic time in healthcare for our region,” said Kimberly Russo, VP, Universal Health Services and CEO, The George Washington University Hospital. “Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health is part of an integrated delivery network of care that includes The George Washington University Hospital, Cedar Hill Urgent Care GW Health in Ward 8, and the Fletcher-Johnson Freestanding Emergency Department, scheduled to open in 2027 in Ward 7. This integration will ensure healthcare equity for residents of Wards 7 and 8, providing access to high-quality care in their own neighborhoods and communities. With the District Government and in continued partnership with our academic and clinical partners at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, The GW Medical Faculty Associates and Children’s National Hospital, we have collaborated on a plan that will truly transform healthcare in our city.”

Since 2015, Mayor Bowser has invested more than $900 million into the transformation of the St. Elizabeths East campus, and the District has completed several projects, including:

CareFirst Arena

The Residences at St. Elizabeths East

A 750-space parking garage behind the CareFirst Arena

The 801 East Men’s Shelter replacement facility

District Towns at St. Elizabeths East townhome project

Sycamore & Oak

Whitman-Walker Max Robinson Center

The new hospital will enhance health care access East of the River and complement existing facilities like the Cedar Hill Urgent Care and Whitman-Walker Max Robinson Center, which opened in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This health care and research facility provides a range of services to the community, including primary, dental, behavioral health services, substance use counseling, and a pharmacy. In addition, the District’s second Advanced Technical Center is set to open in the 2025-2026 school year at the Max Robinson Center, where high school students can study to prepare for careers in health care, building a pipeline of skilled professionals for facilities like Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health.



National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Today’s health care announcements come ahead of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day which will be commemorated on Saturday, February 8. Today, District leaders highlighted that over the past 15 years, new HIV cases in DC have decreased by 86%, including a 34% reduction among Black residents since 2019. In 2023, DC reported just 192 new HIV cases—the lowest annual total since the 1990s. DC Health recently released the HAHSTA Annual Surveillance Report which provides a comprehensive overview of the District’s HIV, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), hepatitis, and tuberculosis (TB) epidemics. The report highlights ongoing progress and how partnerships with community organizations continue to improve health outcomes for District residents.



