Feb. 22 MDC virtual program to focus on small game hunting

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Hunting for rabbits, squirrels and other small game animals can provide enjoyable outdoor experiences and also put tasty game meat on the table.

People who would like to learn more about small game hunting can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Small Game Hunting.” This online program will be Feb. 22 from 9-11 a.m. It is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This class is for all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204160

At the Feb. 22 program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will discuss seasons, regulations, safety, equipment, and hunting strategies for small game. Rabbit and squirrel hunting will be the main focus of the program, but other small game species will be discussed, too.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located at in Greene County at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.