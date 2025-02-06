MDC names Kaitlyn Davis as Conservation Agent in Ozark Region

Body

ALTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Kaitlyn Davis as Conservation Agent for Oregon County, within the Ozark Region.

The position was previously held by Cpl. Jason Langston, who transferred to Howell County.

Davis grew up in Texas County, enjoying the outdoors, and working on her family farm. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Hannibal LaGrange in Hannibal, Missouri.

In 2024, she was accepted into the Conservation Agent Training Academy and was assigned to Howell County in the Ozark Region upon graduation.

“I have enjoyed the last year serving as a conservation agent assigned to Howell County,” said Davis. “I’m excited for this move to Oregon County and to serve in this new assignment. I am honored to have a position in the Ozark Region and am looking forward to meeting the people of Oregon County.”

Conservation agents are licensed peace officers in Missouri who are charged with enforcing the rules of the Wildlife Code of Missouri and other state and federal laws according to the Constitution of Missouri and various statutes.

Davis can be contacted at 417-293-8590, or by email at Kaitlyn.Davis@mdc.mo.gov.

For information about MDC careers, including serving as a conservation agent, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov/.