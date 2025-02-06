Cavalier County Clerk of Court office closed Thursday, Feb. 6

The Cavalier County Clerk of Court Office is closed Thursday, February 6th. Office staff is working remotely. If assistance is needed please email 10clerk@ndcourts.gov or call 701-256-2124 and leave a message including your name and phone number, staff will return your call once your message is received.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.