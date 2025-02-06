Submit Release
Cavalier County Clerk of Court office closed Thursday, Feb. 6

The Cavalier County  Clerk of Court Office is closed Thursday, February 6th. Office staff is working remotely.  If assistance is needed please email 10clerk@ndcourts.gov or call 701-256-2124 and leave a message including your name and phone number, staff will return your call once your message is received.  

