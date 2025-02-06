Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Go Digital with Workplace Improvement

Effective communication is key to a productive workplace.” — Mercedes Burton

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of their ongoing Workplace Improvement Initiative, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are spotlighting their Breakroom E-News program, an innovative digital signage solution designed to enhance communication and engagement in the workplace.Breakroom E-News: Enhancing Internal CommunicationsHAC & QAH’s Breakroom E-News program transforms ordinary breakroom spaces into dynamic hubs of information, delivering timely and relevant content directly to employees. This tailored communication tool is designed to keep staff informed, engaged, and connected, featuring updates on company news, health tips, staff achievements, and more."Our Breakroom E-News program is more than just a digital signage system; it’s a comprehensive communication tool that bridges gaps between various levels of staff and management," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "By providing a constant stream of important and interesting information, we help foster a more inclusive and informed workplace culture."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Effective communication is key to a productive workplace. Our Breakroom E-News program ensures that all team members, from the front desk to the facilities staff or the c-suite, are up to date with the latest organizational news and events, making everyone feel valued and part of the team."Revitalizing Workspaces with Innovative SolutionsThe Breakroom E-News is a pivotal component of HAC & QAH’s Workplace Improvement Initiative, aimed at revitalizing workspaces to promote greater employee satisfaction and operational efficiency. Through engaging and visually appealing content, the Breakroom E-News program plays a crucial role in not only disseminating information but also in building a positive workplace environment.About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

