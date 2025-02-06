Understanding depression with psychotic symptoms

Below are some ideas for self-care and management.

What are peer support and self-management programmes?

Peer support means that you get support from people who live with mental illness too.

You can get peer support by joining a support group, or

You may be able to get peer support and self-management programmes through your mental health team.

You can search for local support groups below:

Peer support and self-management programmes might be able to give you information and advice about:

how medication can be helpful,

help you to notice and manage your symptoms,

how to access mental health support,

how to access other support services,

how to cope with stress and other problems,

what to do in a crisis,

help you to build a social support network,

help you to notice when you are becoming unwell, and

help you to set personal recovery goals.

What are recovery colleges?

Recovery colleges are part of the NHS. They offer free mental health courses to help you manage your symptoms. They can help you to take control of your life and become an expert in your own wellbeing and recovery.

You can usually self-refer to a recovery college.

Unfortunately, recovery colleges are not available in all areas. Search online to see if there is a recovery college in your area.

What is a wellness action plan (WAP)?

A WAP looks at things like how you are affected by your illness. And what you could do to manage your symptoms.

There are guides that can help with this. You can ask your healthcare professional to make one with you. Or ask them for a template.

You can read more about wellness action plans here

You can see an example of a wellness action plan here

How can I manage voices I hear?

Is it important to some people who live with psychosis to manage the voices they hear with alternative methods to medication.

These resources might help, including one for carers:

Eleanor Longden – The voices in my head

This video tells Eleanor’s story about the voices she hears. She talks about her journey back to better mental health. She makes the case that by learning to listen to her voices she was able to survive. Website



The BBC – Why do people hear voices in their heads?

This BBC radio programme looks at what causes people to hear voices. You can listen to it online or download it. Website



Understanding Voices

A website produced by Durham University together with mental health professionals, voice-hearers and their families. The website aims to make it easier for people to find information about different approaches to voice-hearing. It includes ways of supporting those who have challenges with the voices they hear. Website



Me and My Mind

A website produced by the South London and Maudsley (SLaM) NHS Foundation Trust. The service is for young people in the SLaM area. But there is lots of useful information on the website and resources you can download. Website



Avatar Therapy

Researchers have been looking into how computer-based treatment may help with hearing voices. This treatment is known as avatar therapy. Avatar therapy is not available on the NHS currently.

In this therapy you create a computer-generated face with a voice which is like a voice you hear. This is called an ‘avatar’. You work with a therapist to talk to the avatar and gain more control over the voice you hear.

Results show that this therapy is helpful for some people. But there is more research taking place. Avatar Therapy UCL webpage



Caring for someone with psychosis or schizophrenia

This is a free, online course provided by Kings College in London. It is aimed at people who care for people who live with psychosis or schizophrenia. Website



NHS self-help guide - Hearing voices and disturbing beliefs

This booklet is for people who experience voices or disturbing beliefs. It has been produced by a group who have personal experience of hearing voices and disturbing beliefs. It incudes information as well as space to write in your own experiences. Website

Are there any self-help guides for depression and low mood?

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

This NHS trust has produced a self-help guide for Depression and low mood. Website

What about other self-help?

There are things that you can do to help yourself to try to reduce the effect of the symptoms of depression with psychotic symptoms.

Everyone is different, so you can find out what works for you.

