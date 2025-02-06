Meet our member: Lorraine

Lorraine joined the Ovarian Cancer Community in 2021 after her diagnosis of ovarian cancer and talks to us about the support she’s received from other members.

Lorraine shares how being a member of Target Ovarian Cancer’s online community has helped her and her advice for anyone who might be unsure about joining.

How did you find out about Target Ovarian Cancer’s online community and digital support events? What emotions were you feeling at the time?

"I heard about Target Ovarian Cancer from the Ovarian Cancer PPI group which I’m a member of. I heard it was an online community you could go to for more help and information if you were struggling, or if you just wanted to speak to someone in the same boat as yourself.

"The first time I accessed the online community I was a bit apprehensive, but my fears were put to rest right away by the understanding and empathetic members.

"When I joined the online community, there were lots of ways for me to get involved, but to start with I just wanted to read and interact with other members' posts."

How has being part of our online community helped you?

"It's helped me as it makes me feel I'm not alone with all the mixed emotions I feel, and there are others in the same boat as yourself who can offer emotional and practical advice.

"I like being able to see what other members have to say, and the questions they have, so that I can pass on what I know from my own experience.

"The biggest benefit of the online community to me is having people who actually hear you. They understand how you feel and they in turn offer help if they can."

Lorraine has supported Target Ovarian Cancer in a number of ways, such as attending Scottish Parliament and being involved in the development and testing of our interactive stages tool, which you can try out on our website.

Do you have a favourite digital event of ours?

"I've only attended a few events so far, but I enjoyed the chair yoga."

Our weekly Yoga and relaxation sessions offer a space to relax, cope with stress and anxiety, and allow you to take part seated or standing – whatever feels right for you. Sign up to join us on Zoom.

What would you say to someone who was unsure about joining our online community?

"I'd shout it from the roof tops about how friendly, empathetic, understanding the community is. It's not all doom and gloom, it's uplifting, positive and helpful and they really do understand what you are going through."

