Legislative Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley Bill to Strengthen State’s Human Trafficking Laws

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Senate Bill 58, legislation proposed by Attorney General Marty Jackley to better address human trafficking in South Dakota, was unanimously approved Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill would revise current provisions related to human trafficking, prohibit the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and provide a penalty.

“South Dakota is not immune from human trafficking, and this legislation strengthens protections for human trafficking victims and enhances our ability to hold offenders accountable,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Senate Bill 58, as approved by the committee, now goes to the Senate floor for final Senate consideration.

The bill can be found here:

-30-