OneWell Health Care Expands to Georgia to Serve Medically Fragile Children Under GAPP

OneWell Health Care expands into Georgia under GAPP, providing skilled nursing and personal care for medically fragile children in 11 counties.

Our aim is to provide quality care that fosters independence for medically fragile children. Expanding into Georgia is an exciting opportunity to bring our expertise & compassion to more families.” — Aytekin Oldac, CEO, Founder & President of OneWell Health Care

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care is proud to announce its expansion into Georgia to provide compassionate and skilled care to medically fragile children under the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP). This initiative will deliver vital skilled nursing care and personal care support for children under the age of 21 who require medical attention in the comfort of their homes.

OneWell Health Care is committed to enhancing the quality of life for families and children by offering professional, personalized care tailored to their unique needs. With a proven track record in the home healthcare sector, this expansion underscores OneWell Health Care's dedication to delivering essential services to underserved communities.

The counties covered in this expansion include: Wayne, Tattnall, Evans, Bulloch, McIntosh, Long, Liberty, Bryan, Effingham, and Chatham

The GAPP initiative ensures that eligible children receive the skilled care necessary to manage complex medical conditions while allowing families to maintain stability and focus on their child’s growth and development.

For families in these Georgia counties seeking skilled nursing care and personal care support, OneWell Health Care is here to help. For more information about services or to learn about eligibility under GAPP, please contact OneWell Health Care.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a leading home healthcare provider dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, medically fragile children, and other specialized populations. With a nationwide presence, OneWell Health Care strives to enhance independence, dignity, and quality of life through innovative care solutions tailored to each individual’s needs.

