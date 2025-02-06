Southern Careers Institute Partners with Regional Blood Banks for 2025 Community Blood Drive Initiative

Quarterly blood drives in partnership with South Texas Blood and We Are Blood aim to support critical healthcare needs in Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI) has announced its 2025 blood drive schedule in collaboration with South Texas Blood and We Are Blood. These partnerships will bring quarterly blood donation events to multiple SCI campuses, helping meet the constant demand for blood donations. The initiative spans all eight SCI campuses, from Austin to Brownsville.Through its partnership with South Texas Blood, SCI will host drives at multiple locations through the first quarter. The first scheduled drives are:In partnership with South Texas Blood:2/6: San Antonio North campus - 8:30 am - 1:30 pm & 5:30 pm - 9 pm2/13: San Antonio South campus - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm3/27: Brownsville campus - 9:00 am - 2 pmIn partnership with We Are Blood:SCI and We Are Blood hosted a blood drive in late January and will continue to collaborate throughout the year, with additional dates to be announced.The blood drive initiative responds to a critical national healthcare need. Blood donations are essential for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Despite the constant demand, only about 3% of age-eligible individuals donate blood annually. SCI is pleased to partner with South Texas Blood, and We Are Blood to help meet this vital need in its community.About Southern Careers Institute:Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities.The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco offer training in:Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management, Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare ManagementBeauty: Cosmetology Operator, EstheticianMedical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy TechnicianTechnology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber SecurityTrades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician ApprenticeshipSCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.

