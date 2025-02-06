Submit Release
Notice of Meeting

Reentry Continuity Advisory Board

Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 2:00pm

At University of Nebraska Omaha- Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center
Address: 6400 S University Drive Rd N/Omaha, NE 68182

AGENDA

1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Adopt Agenda
4. New Business
    a. Employment within 60 days of being placed on parole
        Discuss how group can address employment within specific timeframe
    b. Discuss priorities for October Board Report
        Discuss survey results to decide board priorities for report
    c. Data analysis on transitional housing
        Address what data can answer the questions of who is utilizing transitional housing and who is succeeding
    d. Summary presentation of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Vocational and Life Skills Initiative by UNO’s Nebraska Center for Justice Research
5. Old Business
6. Public Comments
7. Announcement of Next Reentry Continuity Advisory Board Meeting
8. Adjourn

