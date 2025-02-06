Notice of Meeting

Reentry Continuity Advisory Board Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 2:00pm At University of Nebraska Omaha- Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center

Address: 6400 S University Drive Rd N/Omaha, NE 68182 AGENDA 1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Adopt Agenda

4. New Business

a. Employment within 60 days of being placed on parole

Discuss how group can address employment within specific timeframe

b. Discuss priorities for October Board Report

Discuss survey results to decide board priorities for report

c. Data analysis on transitional housing

Address what data can answer the questions of who is utilizing transitional housing and who is succeeding

d. Summary presentation of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Vocational and Life Skills Initiative by UNO’s Nebraska Center for Justice Research

5. Old Business

6. Public Comments

7. Announcement of Next Reentry Continuity Advisory Board Meeting

8. Adjourn

