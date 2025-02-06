Lightfield Partners Launches Development & Early Stage Land Acquisition Program

Land lease company bringing early stage financing solution to renewable energy and digital infrastructure sectors

Lightfield DESLA enables developers to have greater certainty regarding land control, as well as target more viable sites, all with cost effective funding that is materially cheaper than equity.” — Jason Kahan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightfield Partners announces a new funding program for developers to assist them in acquiring land for development stage projects (Lightfield Development & Early Stage Land Acquisition or DESLA). Developers have been searching for an answer to the vexing problem of financing development stage land acquisitions. With Lightfield DESLA, developers can obtain reasonably priced financing and de-risk the acquisition of land assets for their development stage projects.Lightfield, co-founded by Anthony Danti and Jason Kahan, specializes in acquiring land under renewable energy and digital infrastructure assets and leasing it back to developers and project owners under long-term leases.“Many Developers have asked Lightfield for our assistance solving the development stage land acquisition problem over the past few years,” Anthony Danti said. “We have consulted with numerous developers to understand their needs and how Lightfield could provide reasonably priced liquidity at a stage of development where there is frankly little to none available in the market.”“Lightfield Development & Early Stage Land Acquisition program enables developers to have greater certainty regarding land control, as well as target more viable sites, all with cost effective funding that is materially cheaper than sponsor equity. This will ultimately result in higher returns for developers and their projects” added Jason KahanUnder the Lightfield DESLA program, developers can obtain funding for up to 100% of the purchase price of land earmarked for a renewable energy or digital infrastructure project.In addition, as the value of the land obtained under the Lightfield DESLA program increases due to the investment and hard work of the developer in finalizing development of the renewable energy or digital infrastructure project, Lightfield can pay a “Development Bonus” to the developer relating to such increased land value.Lightfield is currently working with several top-tier Infrastructure Developers to implement Lightfield Development & Early Stage Land Acquisition for their projects. Lightfield anticipates funding over $100 million under the Lightfield DESLA program of the $250 million to $500 million it anticipates deploying over the next three to five years. Lightfield targets opportunities in the U.S. and Canada.For more information about Lightfield Partners, please visit www.lightfieldpartners.com

