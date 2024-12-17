Lightfield Partners Founded to Provide Innovative Capital Solutions to Renewable Energy Industry

Dynamic new company brings financing solutions to renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure developers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightfield Partners , a recently founded investment firm in the sustainable real assets space, specializes in acquiring land under solar, wind and energy storage projects and leasing it back to developers and project owners under long-term leases. Lightfield was co-founded by renewable energy executives Anthony Danti and Jason Kahan who each have over 15 years’ experience in the renewable energy sector.The land lease model is designed to unlock the value in the real estate holdings of renewable energy developers or private landowners, while delivering consistent returns for Lightfield’s investors. Developers and project owners can capture accretive returns on their project equity investments while reinvesting their capital into higher-value initiatives. Landowners can benefit from selling their land based on the improved value associated with a renewable project. The firm targets projects that are at or near notice-to-proceed to start construction, however, planning with developers begins much earlier."Our mission with Lightfield Partners is to provide renewable energy developers with a cost-effective capital solution, which enables them to be more efficient with their own capital resources," said Anthony Danti.The firm's investment returns align with those of core infrastructure investments, offering both attractive current yields and long-term value. Lightfield's stable and secure cash flow profile also presents opportunities to enhance returns with leverage.Jason Kahan highlighted the firm's appeal to its capital partners. "We offer investors a low-risk entry point into the renewable energy sector, with stable and secure cash flows prioritized at the top of a project’s cash flow waterfall. This delivers an attractive risk-adjusted base case return with strong downside protection and identifiable levers for upside."Anthony Danti comes from a legal background, having served as general counsel for BayWa r.e. North America and Momentum Solar. He also previously a worked as partner at law firms including Norton Rose Fulbright and Kirkland Ellis.Jason Kahan has been investing in the renewable energy sector for nearly twenty years, having worked at Basalt Infrastructure Partners, Ares Management and Energy Investors Funds.Lightfield is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire land from several top-tier renewable developers, with near-term capital deployments expected to reach nearly $100 million. It anticipates deploying between $250 million and $500 million over the next three to five years, with potential for even greater investment. Lightfield targets opportunities in the U.S. and Canada.For more information about Lightfield Partners, please visit www.lightfieldpartners.com

