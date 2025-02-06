Cushing's Syndrome Market Poised for Remarkable Growth by 2032 | DelveInsight

Leading companies like Corcept Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals are spearheading advancements, redefining patient treatment possibilities.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Cushing's Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report offers an in-depth understanding of Cushing's Syndrome, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Cushing's Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Cushing's Syndrome, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options for it. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Cushing's Syndrome symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Cushing's Syndrome alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Cushing's Syndrome treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Cushing's Syndrome.

Some of the key insights of Cushing's Syndrome Market Report:

• According to DelveInsight, the Cushing Syndrome market in the 7MM is expected to significantly change during the study period (2019–2032).

• The reported incidence of Cushing Syndrome in the United States was 6.2–7.6 per million person-years, as noted by Nieman et al. (2015), and this is expected to increase during the forecast period.

• The estimated global incidence of Cushing's syndrome is 1.8–4.5 cases per million individuals per year, with its estimated prevalence ranging from 57–79 cases per million individuals, considering all causes.

• In December 2024, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated announced that the primary endpoint was met in the treatment phase of the CATALYST study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of Korlym in patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing’s syndrome) and difficult-to-control type 2 diabetes.

• In October 2024, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the Phase 2 RESCUE trial of clofutriben, a potent and selective HSD-1 inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome is complete.

• Emerging therapies for Cushing’s syndrome include Relacorilant, CRN04894, SPI-62, and others.

• Key companies in the Cushing Syndrome market include Corcept Therapeutics, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Stero Therapeutics, OMass Therapeutics, and others.

Cushing's Syndrome Overview

Cushing’s syndrome, also known as hypercortisolism, is a rare hormonal disorder that occurs when the body is exposed to high cortisol levels for an extended period. Cortisol regulates various bodily functions, including metabolism, immune response, and stress response. However, when cortisol levels become chronically elevated, it leads to characteristic symptoms and complications.

Cushing's Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Cushing's Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cushing's Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Incident Cases of Cushing Syndrome

• Gender-specific Cases of Cushing Syndrome

• Treatable Cases of Cushing Syndrome

Cushing's Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Cushing's Syndrome drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Cushing's Syndrome treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Cushing's Syndrome drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores Cushing's Syndrome pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Cushing's Syndrome treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Cushing's Syndrome.

Cushing's Syndrome Market Outlook

The global Cushing’s Syndrome market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, primarily focusing on symptom management and treatment rather than offering a complete cure. Various factors, including advancements in diagnostic techniques, therapeutic options, ongoing research and development, heightened patient awareness, and evolving healthcare policies influence the market.

The increasing incidence of Cushing's syndrome, coupled with the rising number of elderly individuals likely to develop the condition due to weakened immune systems and lifestyle factors, supports the market's growth. Research and development efforts may lead to the discovery of novel treatments or improvements in existing therapies, which could enhance the effectiveness and safety of medications, surgical procedures, and radiation therapy, thereby expanding treatment options for patients.

However, diagnosing Cushing's syndrome can be difficult as its symptoms often overlap with other disorders, leading to misdiagnosis or delays in treatment. A lack of awareness among healthcare professionals, limited access to specialized endocrine care, and high diagnostic and treatment costs can further hinder market growth. Additionally, the high costs of medications, surgeries, and follow-up care, along with financial constraints and insurance coverage limitations, can restrict patient access to optimal care. Surgical removal of tumors, when applicable, remains a significant treatment option, contributing to the market's growth.

Overcoming these challenges requires a collaborative effort involving medical experts, researchers, and specialists. While current treatments aim to control symptoms and normalize cortisol levels, they may not offer a complete cure, and the potential for disease recurrence remains a factor affecting market growth and patient outcomes.

Cushing's Syndrome Market Drivers

• The development of more accurate diagnostic tools and effective therapies for Cushing's syndrome is driving market growth. Improved imaging techniques and non-invasive tests allow for quicker diagnosis, while advancements in medication and surgical treatments provide better options for managing the condition.

• The growing number of elderly individuals, more susceptible to conditions such as Cushing's syndrome due to weakened immune systems and lifestyle factors, is expected to increase the demand for diagnosis and treatment, fueling the market expansion.

Cushing's Syndrome Market Barriers

• The symptoms of Cushing's syndrome often overlap with other disorders, leading to delays in diagnosis or incorrect diagnoses. This can hinder early treatment initiation, thus affecting market growth and patient outcomes.

• The cost of diagnostic tests, medications, and surgeries for Cushing’s syndrome can be prohibitively expensive, particularly for patients without adequate insurance coverage. Limited access to specialized care in certain regions also poses a barrier to effective treatment and market growth.

Scope of the Cushing's Syndrome Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Cushing's Syndrome Companies: Corcept Therapeutics, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Stero Therapeutics, OMass Therapeutics, and others.

• Cushing's Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Cushing's Syndrome currently marketed, and Cushing's Syndrome emerging therapies

• Cushing's Syndrome Market Dynamics: Cushing's Syndrome market drivers and Cushing's Syndrome market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Cushing's Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cushing's Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cushing's Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cushing's Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Cushing's Syndrome

4. Cushing's Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cushing's Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cushing's Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Cushing's Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cushing's Syndrome

9. Cushing's Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cushing's Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Cushing's Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Cushing's Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cushing's Syndrome Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Cushing's Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cushing's Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Cushing's Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Cushing's Syndrome Appendix

18. Cushing's Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

