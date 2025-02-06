Virginia State University Transforms Procurement with OpenGov

PETERSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After facing challenges with high staff turnover and inefficient solicitation processes, Virginia State University leadership sought a procurement solution to streamline their operations. They found their answer in OpenGov, the industry leader in modern, cloud-based procurement software designed to drive efficiency and transparency.Virginia State University, a historically Black land-grant institution in Petersburg, Virginia, has long been committed to operational excellence, but outdated manual processes made it difficult to manage solicitations efficiently. Staff needed a solution to digitize procurement from solicitation to contract execution while ensuring compliance with state regulations. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its centralized system, guided processes, and unlimited user access, all of which would support staff through transitions and reduce time-consuming administrative burdens.With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, leadership anticipates a significant transformation in its procurement workflows. The new system will allow staff to create and update solicitations with flexible templates, track bid evaluations in real time, and ensure contract deadlines are never missed with automated notifications. Additionally, its intuitive, vendor-friendly platform is expected to increase bidder participation, leading to more competitive and cost-effective outcomes.Virginia State University joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

