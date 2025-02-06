Orthotic Devices Market Projected to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 5.13% by 2030, According to DelveInsight Report

Companies like Ottobock and Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics are advancing Orthotic Devices, improving diagnosis and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Orthotic Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast–2030” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global orthotic devices market, focusing on adoption trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics across key regions. The report examines the market’s growth trajectory, offering historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and critical factors driving the demand for orthotic devices in the healthcare sector.

The report presents vital statistics on the current market landscape and highlights emerging innovations in orthotic technology. It explores how advancements in custom solutions, smart orthotics, and 3D printing are enhancing the effectiveness, comfort, and personalization of orthotic devices, making them essential for individuals with mobility impairments, spinal injuries, and degenerative disorders. These innovations are shaping the future of orthotic care globally.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, profiling major players in the global orthotic devices market while also highlighting emerging technologies and solutions expected to drive market growth. It provides an in-depth review of ongoing clinical developments, regulatory progress, and novel product launches in the orthotics segment. This report serves as an essential resource for understanding the evolving dynamics of the orthotic devices market and forecasting the future direction of this rapidly advancing sector within the global healthcare industry.

Some of the key insights of Orthotic Devices Market Report:

• The global orthotic devices market was valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 3.38 billion by 2030.

• North America is expected to dominate the overall orthotics devices market.

• In November 2024, Acuitive Technologies, Inc. announced it had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market CITREPORE, a unique synthetic bioactive bone void filler, using their patented CITREGEN® biomaterial technology.

• In January 2024, UNFO introduced an innovative corrective foot brace for newborns, elevating pediatric orthopedic care in the U.S.

• In October 2023, Blatchford, the renowned prosthetics manufacturer, launched Tectus®—an intelligent orthotic device that helps individuals with partial lower limb paralysis walk more easily, naturally, and comfortably, enhancing their confidence and safety.

• Key players in the global orthotics devices market include Ottobock, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, B BOUNDLESS BIOMECHANICAL BRACING INC., Becker Orthopedic, Trulife, Hanger Clinic, Fillauer LLC, Basko Healthcare, Bauerfeind, Breg, Inc., DJO, LLC, Acor Orthopaedic, Inc., Aspen Medical Products, LLC, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Allard USA Inc., Steeper Inc., ORTHOMERICA PRODUCTS, INC., Conwell Medical Co., Ltd., Kinetec Medical Products UK Ltd., and others.

Orthotic Devices Overview

Orthotic devices are medical tools designed to support, align, and correct the function of joints, bones, and muscles. They are commonly used to treat a wide range of conditions and improve mobility. For example, orthotic devices for plantar fasciitis help relieve pain by providing arch support and cushioning, while occlusal orthotic devices are designed to manage and reduce symptoms of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders by aligning the teeth and jaw. Orthotic devices for drop foot are used to aid in walking by providing ankle support and preventing the foot from dragging. In general, orthotic devices are used to enhance comfort, support healing, and improve the quality of life for individuals with mobility impairments, muscular issues, or structural problems. These devices may be custom-made or prefabricated and can address various health conditions such as arthritis, spinal injuries, and neurological disorders. An orthotic device is an essential tool in rehabilitation, reducing pain, improving function, and preventing further injury.

Orthotic Devices Market Segment Analysis:

The Orthotic Devices market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

• Orthotic Devices Market by Functionality (Static Orthotic Devices and Dynamic Orthotic Devices)

• Orthotic Devices Market by Product Type (Upper Limb Orthotic Devices [Shoulder, Elbow, Hand & Wrist, and Finger], Lower Limb Orthotic Devices [Foot & Ankle, Knee, Hip, and Others], Spinal Orthotic Devices [Cervical Orthotic Devices, Lumbosacral Orthotic Devices, and Others])

• Orthotic Devices Market by Customization (Prefabricated and Customized)

• Orthotic Devices Market by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others)

• Orthotic Devices Market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Orthotic Devices Market Dynamics

Multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition affecting the brain and spinal cord, impacts millions globally, leading to cognitive, motor, and sensory impairments. This drives the demand for orthotic devices to manage symptoms, prevent complications, and improve quality of life for MS patients. Additionally, the rising global population living with disabilities increases the need for orthotics to support and manage various impairments caused by conditions like stroke, MS, and injuries. With millions affected by spinal cord injuries, musculoskeletal issues, and road traffic accidents, orthotic devices such as custom braces, mobility aids, and exoskeletons are essential for enhancing movement and restoring function.

The demand for orthotic devices is further bolstered by advancements in product innovation, with companies launching new solutions to meet the growing needs. For instance, Ottobock introduced the IX BACK AIR exoskeleton, which provides a flexible, back-support system suitable for various industries. These factors, combined with greater investment in research and development and expanded healthcare coverage, are expected to propel the orthotics market through 2030.

However, the prolonged use of support systems and challenges with customization and fitting may limit the market's growth potential.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Orthotic Devices Market

North America is projected to lead the Orthotics Devices market, driven by the rising prevalence of conditions such as muscular dystrophy, degenerative bone disorders, paralysis, and spinal cord injuries. The region's growing disability rates, including mobility impairments and joint instability, highlight the increasing demand for orthotic devices like braces, splints, and supports. These devices are crucial for improving function, alleviating pain, and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with various disabilities.

The high incidence of conditions like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and spinal cord injuries further intensifies the need for specialized orthotic solutions. Additionally, the region's presence of key market players, engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations, will drive continued market expansion. The combination of increasing disability rates, technological advancements, and market activity makes North America a key region for orthotics devices during the forecast period.

Orthotic Devices Market Drivers

• The increasing incidence of conditions such as muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, and osteoarthritis is driving demand for orthotic devices designed to provide support and improve mobility.

• Continuous advancements in material technology and 3D printing are enabling the development of more customized and effective orthotic solutions, which are enhancing patient comfort and compliance.

Orthotic Devices Market Barriers

• High costs associated with custom-made orthotic devices may limit accessibility, especially for low-income populations or in developing regions.

• Lack of awareness about the benefits and availability of orthotic devices, particularly in underserved areas, can hinder market growth.

