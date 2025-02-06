Galen College of Nursing Earns Prestigious Healthcare Simulation Standards Endorsement

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce that the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) has endorsed its patient simulation program for its demonstrated excellence in following the Healthcare Simulation Standards of Best Practice (HSSOBP).The HSSOBP, established by INACSL, establishes best practices for using simulation-based learning in healthcare education. This endorsement from INACSL recognizes excellence in four of the HSSOBP considered the Cornerstone Standards: Prebriefing, Debriefing, Facilitation, and Professional Integrity. Galen College of Nursing is one of only eight programs nationwide to achieve this endorsement for the 2025-2028 cycle. The endorsement highlights Galen’s high-quality simulation-based learning experiences and its strong alignment with each of the Cornerstone Standards.Janeen Berndt, DNP, ACNS-BC, CNE, CNEcl, CHSE, FAADN, Senior Director of Clinical Innovation and Integration at Galen, expressed her gratitude for the honor on behalf of the College. “This endorsement affirms the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Galen College of Nursing. We strive to provide the highest standards of simulation-based learning to ensure that our students are prepared to meet healthcare challenges today. We look forward to continuing to advance simulation-based learning experiences to support our students' success and readiness to transition to practice.”Galen will be recognized at the INACSL25 conference in Denver, Colorado, June 19-22, 2025, where an official awards presentation will occur. Galen College of Nursing is excited to be recognized at this nationwide gathering of nursing simulation professionals.For more information about Galen College of Nursing's simulation-based learning and other initiatives, visit www.galencollege.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.