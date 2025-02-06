The Union Bank Co. introduces Interactive Teller Machines to enhance customer convenience

Local bank among area’s first to adopt new technology, combines ease of use and direct access to personal bankers

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Company is announcing the launch of Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) at all their branch locations, as well as some free-standing machine locations. This new service offers customers an enhanced personal banking experience with the latest technology. These innovative machines combine the convenience of an ATM with the personal assistance of a live Union Bank teller, all at the touch of a button.With the introduction of ITMs, The Union Bank Co . can provide customers with greater flexibility and accessibility to banking services. Key benefits of the new ITMs include:• Faster Service: Customers can connect with a live teller within 15 seconds of initiating a transaction, minimizing waiting times and streamlining the banking process. The ITM can perform all transactions that are handled through the traditional bank drive-thru.• Extended Hours: ITMs offer extended service hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., providing access to teller services outside of traditional banking hours.“We are excited to introduce ITMs as part of our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and convenient banking solutions for our customers,” said Dian Franks, marketing manager for The Union Bank Co. “It’s a unique blend of technology and personalized service without having to leave your vehicle!”Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest branch to experience the convenience of the new ITMs. For more information about The Union Bank Co. and its services, please visit https://www.theubank.com/who-we-are/branch-and-atm-locator ***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com

