ALOE CARE NAMED TO THE 2025 NEW YORK DIGITAL HEALTH 100 BY DIGITAL HEALTH NEW YORK (DHNY)

Aloe Care, creators of the world's most advanced medical alert and fall prevention system for eldercare, has been named to the 2025 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York.

DH100 Recognizes Those Companies That Have Helped Make New York the Capital of Healthcare Innovation

While people 65 and older represent the fastest growing segment of our population, they have been woefully underserved...keeping them safer and living independently longer is our reason for being.” — Evan Schwartz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloe Care Health, creators of the world's most advanced medical alert and fall prevention system for eldercare, has been named to the 2025 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the 2025 New York Healthcare Innovation Report that analyzes the digital health sector's investment trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Said Evan Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Aloe Care Health, “While people 65 and older represent the fastest growing segment of our population, they have been woefully underserved by technological innovation. Keeping them safer and living independently longer is our reason for being - a mission we share with the foremost healthcare providers in the country. It is an honor to be recognized among the great innovators in New York; kudos to everyone who made this prestigious list.”

“Now in its sixth year, the New York DH100 has evolved and grown, and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has also reached unprecedented levels of innovation and impact,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. “We are honored to celebrate these organizations, whose dedication to transformation and progress is driving the future of healthcare.”

Aloe Care Health has built the most advanced – yet easy-to-use –ecosystem of devices to keep older adults safe in their homes. The company boasts a growing roster of elite healthcare partnerships across sectors including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. Aloe Care Health uses IoT data from their device ecosystem to improve emergency response, prevent falls, and improve health outcomes. Aloe Care’s data-centric approach combined with a turn-key system easily adapts to individual needs.

Aloe Care’s proprietary new voice-activated Smart Hub 2, and the Mobile Companion 2 with fall detection anchor the company’s flexible ecosystem. Add-ons include a care button, radar fall sensors, entry sensors, and motion sensors. The customizable system is supported by IoT peripherals so that it can easily adapt to new technologies. Examples include radar fall detection and the recent integration of the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat. In addition to a partner portal and AI-driven fall prediction and prevention, Aloe Care’s Smart Triage with Emergency IQ™ ensures requests for assistance are routed to the right care team.

About Aloe Care Health:

Aloe Care's award-winning voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced medical alert and fall prevention ecosystem for older adults. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. Aloe Care, purpose-built for healthcare, is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant data set to predict falls and help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit solutions.aloecare.com.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY):

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co.

DH100 Methodology:

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding , revenue , market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.