Adaptogens Market estimated to reach US$17.384 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.18%

The adaptogens market is projected at US$12.880 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$17.384 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.18%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the adaptogens market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$17.384 billion in 2030.Adaptogens are a type of substance that offers the consumer a response to stress, anxiety, and fatigue, among others. Adaptogens help the body improve the mood and balance hormones. The adaptogens are commonly utilized in the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage sectors. In the cosmetics industry, adaptogens are utilized across various types of skin serums and moisturizers. Adaptogens help in maintaining skin homeostasis and also help in repairing skin barriers. The increasing demand for organic products is among the key factors propelling the growth of the market. With the increasing global demand for organic products, the demand for organic active ingredients, which includes adaptogens, is estimated to surge significantly.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-adaptogens-market The adaptogens market, under the nature segment, is divided into organic and synthetic. Under the nature segment of the global adaptogen market, the organic category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. Organic adaptogens are a type of adaptogens, which are extracted from plants and mushrooms , which are grown organically. Organic adaptogens offer enhanced properties compared to the synthetic category. The demand for organic adaptogens is estimated to further witness an increase with the rising global demand for organic ingredients in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverage markets.The source segment of the adaptogens market is categorized into ashwagandha, astragalus, turmeric, cordyceps, and others. The ashwagandha category under the source segment is estimated to grow at a greater rate in the global adaptogens market. Ashwagandha is a medicinal plant known for its ability to promote stress and anxiety reduction. It also enhances athletic performance and supports heart health. The demand for ashwagandha in the source segment is expected to grow significantly, driven largely by increasing government initiatives aimed at boosting the demand for medicinal plants.The adaptogens market, under the application segment, is divided into food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Under the application segment, the food and beverage category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. In the food and beverage sector, the adaptogens are utilized as a source of active ingredients. The increasing demand for organic and natural food and beverage products is among the key factors propelling the growth of the adaptogens in the sector.The distribution channel segment of the adaptogens market is categorized into online and offline. Under the distribution channel segment of the global adaptogen market, the online category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. The online category includes sales of adaptogen ingredients and products, through internet. The major factors propelling the growth of the online category is the increasing utilization of e-commerce platform.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global adaptogens market, during the estimated timeline. The major factors propelling the growth of the adaptogen market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing demand for organic ingredients across multiple sectors. In the Asia Pacific region, various countries, like China and India introduced key policies and investment initiatives, which are aimed to increase the boost the application of medicinal plants and organic active ingredients across multiple sectors.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the adaptogens market that have been covered are YESHERB (Xian Yuen Sun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.), Organic India, PLT Health Solutions, Inc., NutraCap Labs, REBBL, The Wellness Collective, Organic Traditions, Dabur India Limited (India), NB Healthcare, Navitas Organics, Lifelab Manufacturing, Univar Solutions Inc., Sequoya, Blooming Blends, and KIKI Health among others.The market analytics report segments the adaptogens market as follows:• By Natureo Organico Synthetic• By Sourceo Ashwagandhao Astragaluso Turmerico Cordycepso Others• By Applicationso Food and Beverageo Cosmeticso Pharmaceuticalso Animal Feedo Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacific Regiono Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• YESHERB (Xian Yuen Sun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.)• Organic India• PLT Health Solutions, Inc.• NutraCap Labs• REBBL• The Wellness Collective• Organic Traditions• Dabur India Limited (India)• NB Healthcare• Navitas Organics• Lifelab Manufacturing• Univar Solutions Inc.• Sequoya• Blooming Blends• KIKI HealthReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Lutein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lutein-market • Herbs and Spices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-herbs-and-spices-market • Botanical Supplements Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/botanical-supplements-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

