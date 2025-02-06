Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Market to Sail to US$ 196.75 Billion by 2034 with a 20.0% CAGR - Says PMR

Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Market

The growing demand for green energy repository solutions worldwide is a prominent factor driving the lithium-ion battery cathode market.

These batteries are an answer to several technologies from mobile devices to electric vehicles (EVs).” — Polaris Market Research

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟗𝟔.𝟕𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟏.𝟖𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐞?In a lithium-ion battery, the cathode is a positive electrode where curtailment (gain of electrons) takes place. There are varied kinds of substances that configure cathode constituents. For cathode, these kinds of substances are known as cathode active substances, and the chemistry differs dependent on the deliberated gadget or application.

The cathode is a metal oxide, and the anode comprises porous carbon. In the course of discharge, the ions flow from the anode to the cathode through the electrolyte and separator. Charge overturns the direction, and the ions flow from the cathode to the anode. The requirement for productive energy repositories is escalating as the world moves towards more green energy, impacting the lithium-ion battery cathode market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐈𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐞?The aggressive topography of the market is distinguished by a mixture of entrenched industry leaders, surfacing players, and ongoing technological progressions. Here are some of the leading players in the lithium-ion battery cathode market:• BASF SE• Fujitsu Limited• Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.• LG Chem Ltd.• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp• NICHIA Corporation• Samsung SDI• Sumitomo Chemicals• Umicore SA𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In October 2024, Air Liquide funded approximately USD 150 million to augment its production potential and pipeline framework in Tennessee, along with a prolonged agreement with LG Chem.• In July 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation instigated a service for the distant inspection of deterioration in automotive lithium-ion batteries.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬: The growing approval of electric vehicles is pushing the market ahead. In 2023, global EV sales got through to approximately 14 million units, and the quota of electric cars in aggregate vehicle sales surged from 4% in 2020 to 18% in 2023, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA).𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Escalating government undertakings are notably impacting market growth. Deliberate funding in extensive battery manufacturing frameworks such as gigafactories by the government is having a favorable impact on lithium-ion battery cathode market sales.𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Progressions in technology are playing an important part in market augmentation. The advancement of elevated presentation cathode substances such as NMC, NCA, and LFP is improving energy density, decreasing prices, and enhancing security which is instantly causing market growth.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest lithium-ion battery cathode market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to its entrenched superiority in battery manufacturing and the existence of spearheading market contenders in nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to growing funding in household battery manufacturing and the augmentation of EV production.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Chemical Composition Outlook• Lithium Cobalt Oxide• Lithium Manganese Oxide• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide• Lithium Iron Phosphate• Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum OxideBy Cell Type Outlook• Cylindrical• Prismatic• PolymerBy End Use Outlook• Automotive• Consumer Electronics• Medical Devices• Industrial and Energy Storage𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What are the segments covered in the lithium-ion battery cathode market?Segments covered in the market are chemical composition, cell type, and end use.What is the regional scope of the lithium-ion battery cathode market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.What is the forecast period of the market?The forecast period of the market is from 2025 to 2034.How much is the market value?The market size was valued at USD 31.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 196.75 billion by 2034. 