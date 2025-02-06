ANY.RUN Makes Safebrowsing Free for All Users

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading malware analysis and threat intelligence platform, has upgraded its browser extension. Safebrowsing feature is available for free to all users. This enhancement streamlines threat detection, allowing security teams to analyze suspicious links instantly and safely.

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤

Phishing attempts, malicious redirects, and hidden malware can put organizations at risk. ANY.RUN’s Safebrowsing feature provides a fully functional, isolated browser, enabling users to interact with threats securely. This is particularly useful for investigating multi-stage phishing attacks and CAPTCHA-based fraud.

With the latest update, security teams can now:

✔ 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘇𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗨𝗥𝗟𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 – Launch Safebrowsing directly from the right-click menu, eliminating manual link copying.

✔𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 – Open and assess links in a virtual environment without exposing local systems.

✔ 𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 – Prevent malware infections and credential theft by checking links before opening them on company devices.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝

ANY.RUN’s Safebrowsing feature is now free for all registered users. To use it:

1. 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹 the ANY.RUN browser extension.

2. 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁-𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 on any suspicious link.

3. 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁 "𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴" to launch an instant analysis.

ANY.RUN continues to enhance its cybersecurity tools to provide fast, efficient, and secure malware analysis for professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.