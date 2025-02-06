GenLogs and Highway Partner to Simplify Carrier Sourcing, Onboarding, and Freight Matching

By integrating with GenLogs’ platform, we’re bringing new levels of efficiency and control to brokers while giving them the ability to source and onboard verified carriers with speed and confidence” — Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenLogs, the leading Freight Intelligence platform, and Highway, the industry’s leading Carrier Identity® and fraud prevention platform have announced an integration that will simplify processes for freight brokers.

‍

This integration has been designed to reduce the time and risk associated with carrier onboarding while increasing carrier utilization rates by revealing real-time carrier locations and equipment pairings.

‍

Combining Highway’s carrier verification technology with GenLogs’ nationwide real-time sensor network will give users access to both powerful technologies all within one platform. Brokers can now source carriers with visually-verified truck images and onboard carriers via Highway. GenLogs will then show the real-time locations of Highway-onboarded carriers with additional filters for equipment types and backhaul opportunities. As a result, brokers save time by finding trusted carriers that meet their compliance requirements and match loads without switching between multiple screens or resorting to posting freight publicly.

“GenLogs’ integration with Highway has been the top request among our mutual customers,” said Ryan Joyce, CEO of GenLogs. “It truly is possible today to grow a billion-dollar brokerage without ever posting freight on a loadboard. GenLogs and Highway can help source trusted carriers and drive higher carrier utilization, load matching, and margins. We are really only scratching the surface of the power that can be unlocked by combining GenLogs’ intelligence with Highway’s rigorous vetting and identity management.”

‍

Mutual customers have already shown enthusiasm for the integration, which addresses key pain points like carrier sourcing, onboarding, and utilization. GenLogs’ native computer vision compliments Highway’s ELD data and provides two-factor authentication (2FA) of a carrier’s true location while also unveiling that carrier’s current equipment pairing.

‍

“This partnership with GenLogs highlights Highway’s commitment to simplifying and securing freight transactions,” says Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “By integrating with GenLogs’ platform, we’re bringing new levels of efficiency and control to brokers while giving them the ability to source, onboard, and match loads to verified carriers with speed and confidence.”

‍

The integration is now live, with GenLogs prepared to implement it for its mutual customers starting this week. Future plans include adding GenLogs’ visual images into the Highway platform and providing additional real-time datapoints for Highway’s Load Lock feature.

About GenLogs

GenLogs is the Freight Intelligence platform that delivers proprietary insights via a nationwide network of sensors, commercial, and open-source datasets. Its goal is to unlock $7 trillion of new global freight flows while fighting $30 billion of fraud and theft. To learn more, visit www.genlogs.io and follow GenLogs on X and LinkedIn.

About Highway

Highway is a leading technology provider specializing in offering Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.