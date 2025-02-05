GenLogs and Greenscreens.ai Partner on Intelligent Dynamic Pricing and Capacity Sourcing

Greenscreens.ai rate provided in the upper right corner of the GenLogs Freight Intelligence platform

It is now possible to find the perfect carrier with the right equipment and backhaul needs – and know exactly the perfect rate to quote them” — Ryan Joyce, CEO of GenLogs

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenLogs, the leading Freight Intelligence platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Greenscreens.ai, the freight industry’s premier dynamic pricing engine. This strategic integration enables freight brokerages and logistics companies to access the Greenscreens.ai interface inside GenLogs’ Freight Intelligence platform to access accurate rates with unmatched speed and efficiency.

The partnership combines Greenscreens.ai’s market-leading rate prediction capabilities with GenLogs’ unique ability to source trusted carriers via its nationwide truck-tracking sensor network. Real-time data from GenLogs sensors and real-time pricing from Greenscreens.ai means that logistics teams can now confidently cover spot loads without ever posting on a public load board.

“With this partnership, we have placed the power of pricing and visually-verified capacity in the same work flow,” said Ryan Joyce, CEO of GenLogs. “It is now possible to find the perfect carrier with the right equipment and backhaul needs – and know exactly the perfect rate to quote them. GenLogs plus Greenscreens.ai is a match made in heaven.”

"Partnering with GenLogs allows Greenscreens.ai users to access dynamic pricing in more places, and there are more benefits on the horizon," said Kelly Gindlesperger, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Greenscreens.ai. "This is the first stage in our partnership with more exciting news to come"



About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is transforming how the freight industry buys and sells freight through a collaborative and dynamic approach driven by clean data and innovative technology. Leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms, we provide market intelligence via an intuitive and integrated platform, empowering users to quickly adjust their freight strategies based on powerful real-time data insights. With two distinct products—one serving shippers and one serving brokers—customers buy and sell with confidence, unveil markets, and build resilience.

About GenLogs

GenLogs is the Freight Intelligence platform that delivers proprietary insights via a nationwide network of sensors, commercial, and open-source datasets. Its goal is to unlock $7 trillion of new global freight flows while fighting $30 billion of fraud and theft. To learn more, visit www.genlogs.io and follow GenLogs on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

‍

Ryan Joyce

ryan.joyce@genlogs.io

‍

Celine Clayton

celine.clayton@greenscreens.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.