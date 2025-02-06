Lost in the unending glow: the hidden costs of a city that never sleeps

The hidden costs of the unending glow

The environmental and human health risks associated with light pollution are often overlooked. Research has shown that the health impacts of light pollution have been broadened from sleep disorders﻿ 3﻿ to chronic health issues.

Melatonin, a hormone released in response to low light levels, regulates sleep cycles and is suppressed by excessive light at night. The disruption of melatonin interferes with circadian rhythms﻿ , which can lead to various health issues including sleep disturbances, weakened immune function, increased risks of obesity, diabetes, mood disorders, cardiovascular diseases, reproductive problems, and hormone-related cancers.

Beyond human health, light pollution also has dire consequences for the ecosystem. ﻿ 4﻿

Nocturnal animals, such as bats, migratory birds, and insects, rely on the natural cycles of day and night for navigation and feeding. Artificial lights disrupt﻿ 5﻿ these natural behaviors, often leading to disorientation, altered migration patterns, reproduction behaviors, and increased mortality rates.

A study of blackbirds (Turdus merula)﻿ 6﻿ in Germany found that artificial night lighting causes birds in the city to become active- waking and singing as much as five hours earlier than birds in natural areas. Similarly, studies conducted on river ecosystems have shown alteration in species diversity﻿ 7﻿ and behavior in areas where artificial light is prominent at night, and similar trends may emerge in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River unless mitigation measures are taken.

In the dark: the legal framework on light pollution in Thailand

Despite its growing significance, light pollution remains a largely unaddressed area in Thailand’s legislation.

The Thailand Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act, B.E. 2535 (1992) recognizes light as a pollutant that can negatively affect environmental quality and public health, but there is no specific provision to regulate excessive artificial lighting.

Similarly, the Public Health Act, B.E. 2535, which defines nuisances, includes light intrusion but fails to classify Artificial Light at Night (ALAN) as a statutory nuisance, leaving the enforcement of such regulations largely subjective. Moreover, while the Bangkok Municipal Regulations Relating to Building Control B.E. 2001 set indoor lighting standards, they do not address outdoor lighting.

The Energy Conservation Promotion Act B.E. 2535 (1992) focuses on energy-efficient lighting within buildings, leaving public spaces and outdoor lighting unregulated.

Global solutions to light pollution

Countries and cities worldwide are adopting innovative strategies to reduce light pollution while improving energy efficiency and protecting ecosystems.

Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany, replaced old and blue light streetlights with energy-efficient, warm-toned LEDs and implemented dimming techniques for late-night hours.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, uses smart street lighting ﻿ that adjusts brightness based on real-time traffic, reducing unnecessary light and conserving energy. These global efforts are helping to mitigate light pollution and protect the night sky.

Less light, darker nights are the path forward

Addressing light pollution in Bangkok requires a multi-pronged approach. Several global cities, such as Paris and Hong Kong, have already introduced light curfews and dimming programs for non-essential lights at night.

Bangkok could take inspiration from these models by implementing regulations that encourage energy-efficient and well-directed lighting.

Public awareness campaigns are needed to inform citizens about the health and environmental impacts of excessive artificial light. More smart lighting solutions in public spaces, and adopting urban planning strategies that consider the placement and intensity of lights can help balance illumination needs with reducing light pollution.

Bangkok must also ensure its progress does not come at the expense of its natural environment and public health. Light pollution may seem minor to some, but its effects are far-reaching.

By learning from global best practices and implementing targeted measures, Bangkok can safeguard its night skies, protect its ecosystems, and improve the well-being of its residents. The city has the opportunity to lead the way in Southeast Asia, proving that a modern metropolis can coexist with a sustainable, star-lit sky.