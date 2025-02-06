Creatio and Arribatec Partner to Transform CRM and Workflow Automation with AI-Native No-Code

The collaboration brings expertise and powerful automation tools to more organizations worldwide

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, partners with Arribatec , a global provider of business solutions and services. This collaboration empowers Arribatec to expand its portfolio with cutting-edge AI-native no-code tools, enabling customers to boost efficiency, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth through advanced workflow automation.Arribatec is a software and consulting company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with several companies in 17 offices worldwide. Arribatec delivers digital solutions, services, consulting and infrastructure to companies and institutions where human capital makes up the most business. Arribatec supplies services to 1700+ private and public enterprises in 30 countries."Our partnership with Creatio marks an important milestone for Arribatec, as it allows us to enhance our portfolio with a best-in-class CRM and workflow automation platform," says Tom Vandezande, VP of Business Services at Arribatec. "By adding Creatio’s innovative no-code solutions, we’re empowering our customers with tools to streamline their operations and accelerate growth, reinforcing our commitment to delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge business solutions."Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Creatio and Arribatec share a commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses. With this partnership, we are making it even easier for more organizations worldwide to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences with AI-driven no-code automation,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About ArribatecArribatec is a software and consulting company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with several companies in 17 offices worldwide. Arribatec delivers digital solutions, services, consulting & infrastructure to companies and institutions where human capital makes up the most business. Their global team includes 400+ of the best software engineers, developers, project managers and consultants in the business, which has made them one of the fastest-growing IT providers in the Nordics, ranked on Deloitte’s Fast 50 list, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.For more information, visit https://www.arribatec.com/

