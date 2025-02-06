Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in East Asia are Projected to Reach at US$ 381 Mn by 2034

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in East Asia

The East Asia PBAT market grows due to environmental concerns, regulations, and rising use in packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods. | Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR's recently released research report, East Asian sales of polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) are expected to reach US$ 381 million by the end of 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from an estimated US$ 171.7 million in 2024.The production of biodegradable and compostable packaging materials makes extensive use of PBAT. Growing environmental concerns and stricter rules for an eco-friendly approach to the environment have led to an increase in demand for polybutylene adipate terephthalate.The demand for polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in East Asia is rising due to increasing environmental concerns and strict government regulations promoting biodegradable alternatives. With growing adoption in packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods, PBAT is witnessing significant market expansion. The market is expected to grow steadily as industries shift towards sustainable materials, driven by regulatory support and consumer awareness. Rapid urbanization and industrialization further fuel demand, positioning PBAT as a key solution for reducing plastic waste across East Asia.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9837 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The East Asia Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) market is projected to grow from US$ 171.7 million in 2024 to US$ 381 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.3%.Governments in East Asia are implementing stringent regulations to promote biodegradable materials and reduce plastic usage, driving PBAT demand.Rising consumer awareness of environmental issues is shifting preferences toward biodegradable alternatives like PBAT.Key applications of PBAT include disposable products, agricultural films, and packaging, with cling films accounting for over 75% market share in 2024.In China, the PBAT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, reaching US$ 237.5 million by 2034, driven by environmental concerns and supportive government policies.Japan's PBAT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, reaching US$ 60.5 million by 2034, as companies focus on sustainability initiatives.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in East Asia:Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., LtdCountry-wise InsightsRising environmental concerns and the growing need for sustainable alternatives are driving the demand for polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in China. As a compostable and biodegradable polymer, PBAT is gaining traction among industries and consumers aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. In 2024, China's PBAT market is valued at US$ 104.1 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 237.5 million by 2034.This growth is fueled by China's increasing focus on eco-friendly materials to address environmental challenges. The government is implementing stringent regulations and policies to promote sustainability while reducing plastic waste. Additionally, various incentives and supportive measures are being introduced to create a favorable environment for PBAT adoption across industries.Rising environmental concerns and the growing need for sustainable alternatives are driving the demand for polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in China. As a compostable and biodegradable polymer, PBAT is gaining traction among industries and consumers aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. In 2024, China's PBAT market is valued at US$ 104.1 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 237.5 million by 2034.This growth is fueled by China's increasing focus on eco-friendly materials to address environmental challenges. The government is implementing stringent regulations and policies to promote sustainability while reducing plastic waste. Additionally, various incentives and supportive measures are being introduced to create a favorable environment for PBAT adoption across industries.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9837 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in East Asia, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the application, end-use industry, and country. By application, PBAT is widely used in compost & garbage bags, cling films, mulch films, medical accessories, and other applications. In terms of end-use industries, the market is categorized into packaging (rigid and flexible), agriculture & horticulture, consumer & homecare, coatings, and other industries. Geographically, the study covers key markets in China, Japan, and South Korea, where increasing environmental awareness and regulatory support are driving the demand for PBAT-based biodegradable solutions.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) market size was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2032, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.The global polytrimethylene terephthalate market size is estimated at a value of US$ 1.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to ascend to US$ 1.73 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide sales of polytrimethylene terephthalate are forecasted to increase at 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.