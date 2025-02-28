Dawg Team Apparel USA Joins 'Pints for Pups' Event, Promoting Pet Adoption and Community Spirit

Dawg Team Apparel

Memphis-based pet apparel brand delights attendees with food, pet apparel, and adoption advocacy at the October 19, 2024, event.

Pints for Pups was a celebration of community, compassion, and our shared love for pets. We’re honored to have been part of such an inspiring event that truly makes a difference for animals in need.” — Calvin Morrow, Founder, Dawg Team USA

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dawg Team Apparel USA proudly participated in the highly anticipated 'Pints for Pups' event held on October 19, 2024, at Crosstown Brewing Company in Memphis. This annual event brought together pet lovers, local businesses, and community members to promote pet adoption while enjoying live entertainment and a welcoming atmosphere.Taking place from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the event showcased live music by the talented Michael Peery, creating an energetic and family-friendly environment. Dawg Team Apparel USA added to the festivities by serving delicious food, engaging with attendees, and presenting their latest line of pet apparel, which includes league-branded jerseys and stylish dog dresses.In addition to their participation as a vendor, Dawg Team Apparel USA actively encouraged attendees to consider adopting a dog, shining a spotlight on the importance of supporting local animal shelters. The company’s dedication to pet welfare aligns seamlessly with the event’s mission of fostering pet adoptions and promoting community involvement.“We were thrilled to be part of 'Pints for Pups' and to connect with so many like-minded individuals,” said Calvin, Founder of Dawg Team USA. “Events like this remind us of the incredible impact we can have when we come together as a community to support causes that matter.”With vendors setting up as early as 12:30 PM, the event proved to be a hub of activity, featuring local businesses, passionate volunteers, and enthusiastic pet owners. By combining entertainment, food, and a strong message of pet welfare, 'Pints for Pups' continues to serve as a vital platform for spreading awareness and making a tangible impact on animal rescue efforts.Dawg Team Apparel USA remains dedicated to its mission of offering high-quality, stylish pet products while supporting initiatives that promote the well-being of pets and their owners. The company looks forward to participating in similar events in the future, reaffirming their role as a committed community partner.About Memphis Humane Society:The Memphis Humane Society (MHS) has been a cornerstone of animal rescue and advocacy in the Memphis community for over 100 years. Dedicated to saving the lives of neglected, abused, and homeless animals, MHS provides essential care, shelter, and medical treatment to pets in need while tirelessly working to place them in loving, forever homes.As a key partner during the 'Pints for Pups' event, MHS showcased its ongoing mission to promote pet adoption and educate attendees about the critical importance of adopting from local shelters. By choosing adoption, individuals help reduce overcrowding in shelters and give animals a second chance at life.Dawg Team Apparel USA was proud to stand alongside the Memphis Humane Society, reinforcing the shared message of compassion and commitment to animal welfare.About Dawg Team Apparel USA:Dawg Team Apparel USA is a Memphis-based eCommerce brand specializing in premium pet apparel and accessories . Known for their stylish and functional designs, including league-branded jerseys, the company caters to pet owners who value quality and creativity. Dedicated to fostering community connections, Dawg Team Apparel USA actively supports events and initiatives that promote pet welfare.

