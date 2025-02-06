Pulmotech MAA Global Market Report 2025: Latest Trends, Forecasts to 2034 Analyzed

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pulmotech MAA Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today! ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the recent years, the pulmotech MAA market has marked considerable growth and is forecasted to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This has been largely attributed to regulatory approvals and safety standards, improved healthcare infrastructure, increased diagnostic accuracy due to non-invasive methods, and advancements in nuclear medicine. Besides, the market is anticipated to see XX FCAGR in the next few years, reaching $XX million by 2029 at a CAGR of XX%.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pulmotech MAA market going forward. But what's triggering this surge in respiratory diseases?

Respiratory diseases encompass a broad range of conditions that affect the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, including the airways, lungs, and respiratory muscles. These conditions can be driven by various factors such as environmental pollutants, lifestyle habits, aging populations, and advancements in diagnostic methods. Pulmotech MAA plays a significant role in the diagnosis and management of these chronic respiratory conditions by aiding in pulmonary imaging to assess regional lung function and detect potential abnormalities such as perfusion deficits. For instance, in June 2024, approximately 8.5 million people in Australia, or 34% of the population, were estimated to have chronic respiratory conditions, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. This further includes an estimated 2.8 million people living with asthma and 638,000 people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is undoubtedly a major driving force behind the pulmotech MAA market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20329&type=smp

So, who are the key industry players making considerable contributions to the pulmotech MAA market?

Major companies operating in the pulmotech MAA market include Curium Pharma. They play a significant role in shaping the market landscape and setting precedents for innovation and advanced solutions.

A look into the market segmentation reveals the following:

1 By Application: Pulmonary Embolism Diagnosis; Preoperative Assessment; Lung Transplant Viability; Chronic Respiratory Disease Evaluation; Clinical Research

2 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Platforms

3 By End-User: Hospitals; Research Institutions; Diagnostic Imaging Centers

In terms of geography, North America was the largest region in the pulmotech MAA market in 2024. Other regions covered in the pulmotech MAA market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, each with their unique market dynamics and growth potential.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulmotech-maa-global-market-report

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lung-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Lung Cancer Diagnostic And Screening Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lung-cancer-diagnostic-and-screening-global-market-report

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-cell-lung-cancer-therapeutics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.