Greene County Awarded $6.2 Million to Replace Poplar Springs Bridge

The State of Tennessee and FEMA have approved $6.2 million to replace Greene County’s Poplar Bridge, which spans the Nolichucky River and was destroyed and submerged in the river when Tropical Storm Helene swept across Eastern Tennessee in late September.

The nearly 10,000 square foot bridge, also known as Easterly Bridge, will be demolished and restored with funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program. Work to be completed includes architectural and engineering design services that use best construction practices and applicable codes and standards.

FEMA’s share for this project is $4,656,288; the nonfederal share is $1,552,096.

The cost estimate was generated using FEMA's Rapid Assessment with Public Infrastructure Data, which uses geospatial and aerial imagery as well as available Federal Highway Administration and State Department of Transportation data. The scope of work will be updated when the method of repair, surveys and assessments are completed. Property insurance coverage for road, road rights-of-way, embankment erosion, bridges or culvert damage represented on this project are not insured or insurable.

Because Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program, FEMA reimburses state applicants 75% of the eligible costs of repairs to existing structures. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred those costs. The remaining 25% represents nonfederal funds.

The Public Assistance program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to help communities responding to and recovering from major presidentially declared disasters or emergencies. Tropical Storm Helene swept across Tennessee Sept. 26-30, and the president approved a major disaster declaration on Oct. 2.