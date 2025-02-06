Richard Teng’s Commentary on the new U.S. crypto policy

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG , SOUTH AFRICA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crypto community was waiting in anticipation for the official press conference for digital assets hosted by the U.S. government on the 4th of February 2025. This marks the first coordinated push from the White House and Congress to set a clear direction for U.S. crypto regulation, addressing stablecoins, DeFi, and broader blockchain innovation. Markets have already reacted positively, with BTC reclaiming $100K and altcoins surging. The reaction from markets shows that clarity and leadership in this crypto space will unlock confidence and investment across the board.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, has highlighted the company’s support for decisive, innovation-friendly regulation and the need for U.S. leadership in crypto.

“This press conference is a landmark moment in the push to bring clarity and coherence to U.S. digital-asset policy. The crypto industry has long navigated a regulatory patchwork that limited innovation and drove capital and talent offshore”, said Teng.

“The presence of key lawmakers from both the Banking and Agriculture Committees and the administration’s new crypto czar, David Sacks, suggests a serious attempt at crafting policy that balances oversight with competitiveness, as prescribed by President Trump’s strategic prioritization of U.S. leadership in the digital-asset space. Issues like stablecoin regulation, DeFi oversight, and the role of blockchain in financial markets require prompt and decisive action”.

As the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, Binance welcomes this initiative and looks forward to a regulatory approach that drives long-term industry growth. The company remains committed to collaborating with regulators worldwide to build frameworks that enable innovation while safeguarding consumers. With the right policies, the U.S. has the opportunity to solidify its leadership in crypto and Web3, ensuring that its financial markets remain at the forefront of technological progress.

