Where Diversity Meets Creativity: AMAKA Spotlights Inspiring Artists

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAKA, a pioneering Pan-African tech startup empowering creators to amplify and monetize their stories and creative content through subscriptions and brand commissions, is proud to showcase the work of three talented creators who embody the spirit of cultural fusion.

Similar to how Black creators often struggle to monetize and amplify their perspectives and narratives, AMAKA highlights three creators who are addressing the gap and making changes one story at a time.

Nicolas Nhalungo, Herrana Addisu, and Khoudia Diop, each with their own unique backgrounds and expertise, have collaborated with AMAKA to bring traditional narratives to life through modern storytelling techniques. Their contributions to AMAKA's initiatives exemplify how blending tradition with modernity can preserve cultural heritage while fostering a deeper appreciation for diversity.

Celebrating Influential Creators

Khoudia Diop: Celebrating Melanin and Diversity

Khoudia Diop, known as the "Melanin Goddess," was teased as a child for her dark skin tone but later embraced her unique beauty. After moving to Paris at age 15, she was frequently approached with suggestions to become a model. However, she faced challenges in the industry, including agents and managers making comments or complaints about her weight and size. Additionally, she struggled to find specialists in makeup artistry who were experienced in working with dark skin tones.

Despite these obstacles, Khoudia refused to be silenced. She uses her platform to speak out against discrimination and advocate for greater diversity and inclusivity in the industry. By sharing her experiences and challenges through the AMAKA platform, she aims to create a more welcoming and accepting environment for others.

In 2016, she moved to New York City for college and quickly gained popularity on Instagram, growing her follower count from 300 to 350,000 in just days. In 2017, she appeared in an advertising campaign for the French cosmetics brand Make Up For Ever. Khoudia is part of the AMAKA Gigs Directory and has collaborated with AMAKA on the ARISE IIP Campaign, using her platform to inspire self-acceptance and pride. Through her journey, Khoudia continues to celebrate melanin and diversity, empowering others to do the same.

"We believe that cultural fusion is the key to a richer, more inclusive world," said Adaora Oramah, CEO and Founder of AMAKA Studio. "We're thrilled to share these inspiring stories and celebrate the power of diversity," she concluded.

Nicolas Nhalungo: A Global Citizen with an Intersectional Lens

Nicolas Nhalungo is a global citizen with a rich cultural heritage, born in Southern Africa, raised in the Middle East, and educated in South Asia, currently resides in East Asia. This diverse background enables him to bring a unique understanding of the world, navigating diverse environments with ease.

As a writer, Nicolas' work blends cultural influences, offering a distinctive perspective that bridges traditional and modern viewpoints. Featured in esteemed publications, he collaborates with SYN Wear, a Mozambican-European brand. Nicolas has received the prestigious ICCR Africa Scholarship and been spotlighted in VICE, Variety, and The Fashion and Race Database. He has worked with AMAKA on several projects and is listed in the AMAKA Gigs Directory.

Despite his accomplishments, Nicolas still faces challenges as an African creator in securing opportunities with Western media. He addresses this through social media engagement and self-publishing his stories in his newsletter, A Curated Feed, taking ownership of his narrative and paving the way for diverse voices.

Herrana Addisu: A Voice for the Marginalized

Herrana Addisu is a multi-disciplinary artist, social impact strategist, and human rights advocate. With a Master's in Political Science and a background in community organising, she uses visual storytelling to uplift marginalised communities, despite facing challenges such as systemic barriers, gender-based violence, and inadequate investment in water sanitation.

Her work has been featured in various publications, including New York Magazine, Forbes, and Essence. Currently working at the UN, she supports SDG-aligned practices in business operations. Herrana's debut film, "The River," pays homage to Ethiopian culture and highlights the struggles women face, including forced marriage, education, and water access.

It encourages viewers to embrace and honour their cultural heritage while advocating for improved infrastructure investments to ensure the well-being of all.

About AMAKA Studio:

AMAKA Studio is a pioneering Pan-African tech startup empowering creators to amplify and monetize their stories and creative content through subscriptions and brand commissions. The platform empowers businesses with a streamlined solution for discovering, commissioning, and managing creators, all in one place. Founded in 2021 by Adaora Oramah, the platform has seen remarkable growth, securing high-profile clients like Nike and YouTube. With over $1.7 million in advertising revenue generated to date and active creators growing at 35% month-on-month, AMAKA Studio is reshaping the gig economy landscape. The company's commitment to fostering a vibrant community of creators and users has led to extraordinary collaborations with influential figures such as Naomi Campbell, Zozibini Tunzi, Noor Tagouri, and Ayra Starr.

