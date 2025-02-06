Journalism, Politics and British Justice

The UCL Institute of Brand & Innovation Law Annual Privacy Lecture.

Searching for the truth behind the 1994 loyalist paramilitary massacre in Loughinisland, County Down, two journalists fought to protect their sources. This became an encounter with the British justice system that only ended 30 years’ later at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal in London. Shortly before Christmas 2024, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal ruled against the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Metropolitan Police.

The UCL Institute of Brand and Innovation Law is delighted to welcome Barry McCaffrey, Trevor Birney and their one of their barristers, Ben Jaffey KC. Barry and Trevor will share their professional and personal experience of this long battle. Ben Jaffey will speak to the legal tools that were employed by the two journalists at each step in their challenge; tools which are, in law and in theory, available to any journalist seeking to secure the privacy and confidentiality of their sources when reporting news or investigating matters of public interest.

Journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney ; and

Ben Jaffey KC, Blackstone Chambers

Schedule

17:45 Registration

18:00 Theatre opens and Event begins

19:15 Q&A

19:30 Event ends