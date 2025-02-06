Submit Release
By the Numbers: Volunteer Stream Cleanup program grants remove 43K pounds of trash in 2024

 

The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) is the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) statewide volunteer monitoring program and includes the Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program, funded by the sale of the state's Water Quality Protection license plates.

In 2024, EGLE made available $40,155 in grant funding to local units of government to implement trash cleanup of rivers, streams, and creeks. Municipalities often partner with nonprofit organizations or other volunteer groups to carry out cleanups.

