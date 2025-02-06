Meet Capital Numbers at LEAP 2025 – Tech, Innovation, and More

Capital Numbers will showcase advanced software solutions at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, driving business growth through AI, cloud, and digital innovation.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited, a leading software development company specializing in AI and ML-powered solutions, is set to participate in LEAP 2025, a global technology event. The event is a premier platform for businesses and industry leaders to explore the latest innovations, encourage meaningful collaborations, and gain insights into transformative technology trends.As a company committed to driving digital transformation, Capital Numbers will showcase its expertise across cutting-edge technologies, helping businesses enhance efficiency and agility. With deep expertise in AI, ML & Gen AI , Web & Mobile Development, E-commerce Solutions , UI/UX, and Cloud Solutions, the company empowers enterprises to stay competitive and future-ready in an ever-evolving digital landscape.The company provides on-demand technology teams proficient in English and Arabic, ensuring effective collaboration for businesses worldwide. These teams are available for on-site and remote hiring, offering flexibility and scalability to meet project-specific requirements. Whether businesses require dedicated developers to work closely with an in-house team or remote experts to accelerate project delivery, Capital Numbers offers flexible engagement models that enhance productivity and innovation.With a proven track record across diverse industries, including Healthcare, Finance, E-Commerce, and Retail, Capital Numbers has earned multiple industry awards for innovation and quality. The company continues to deliver scalable, future-proof solutions that drive business success, helping enterprises stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, stated: “LEAP provides a great platform to connect with global tech leaders and showcase our expertise. We stay committed to driving innovation and helping businesses use technology for sustainable growth. This event is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities, exchange insights, and contribute to shaping the future of the industry.”Capital Numbers will exhibit at Booth H3 G162 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham, Saudi Arabia, from February 9th to 12th, 2025. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to engage with experts and discover how Capital Numbers' cutting-edge solutions are driving efficiency and scalability across industries.Be part of LEAP 2025 and explore the future of technology with Capital Numbers.About CapitalNumbers Infotech LimitedCapitalNumbers Infotech Limited is a publicly listed company, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified, delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to global clients. With expertise in 40+ technologies and a team of 500+ skilled professionals, the company offers a comprehensive range of software solutions, including web and mobile application development, AI/ML solutions, cloud engineering, and data engineering. All developers are fluent in English and Arabic, and available for both on-site and remote engagements, offering businesses flexible and scalable hiring options.

