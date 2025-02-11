Scentinvent™ Technologies and XJ Beauty Partner to Launch Alcohol-Free Fragrance Solutions Worldwide

XJ BEAUTY SCENTINVENT FRAGRANCE STICK

Scentinvent Technologies and XJ Beauty Unveil Groundbreaking Fragrance Innovations at Cosmoprof Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scentinvent™ Technologies, a trailblazing female-founded fragrance innovation company, has partnered with XJ Beauty, a beauty brand architect and accelerator that is known for its expertise in innovation and full-turnkey solutions. Together, they have re-imagined the fragrance industry’s challenges head-on with visionary solutions that merge fragrance and beauty, creating a new category of must-have products for today’s travel ready, on-the-go and social savvy consumer.

The fragrance industry, valued at $54.6 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $85.7 billion by 2032 (CAGR 5.3%), driven by rapid growth, social media trends, and demand for fragranced products. This explosive growth underscores the need for innovation—and that’s where Scentinvent™ and XJ Beauty step in. This revolutionary multi-tiered line of alcohol-free, skin-friendly fragrances blur the lines between scent, skincare, and makeup.

“At Scentinvent Technologies, we see a future where fragrance becomes an integral part of the everyday beauty routines—not just a luxury for special occasions,” said Abby Wallach, CEO of Scentinvent™ “By aligning with modern consumer behaviors and addressing trends in the global beauty market and a consumer that wants convenience, we’re creating products that fit effortlessly into their lifestyles.” says, Caroline Fabrigas, Co-founder of Scentinvent™.

The Four “Scent Collections,” are free of: Alcohol, Mineral Oil, Alkyl Phenols, Parabens, Phthalates, Ethoxylates. Formaldehyde Petroleum, Sulfates. They include:

· Scent Clear Solid Stick: A clear, translucent, colorful perfume stick that is portable fragrance in a twist up swivel stick for on-the-go use and wear.

· Scent Melt/Balm: A rich, moisturizing balm that combines scent with skin hydration. Perfect in a palette or pot with tip applicator.

· Scent Shimmer: A radiant, fragrance-infused product that adds a luminous and shimmery glow for an all-over scented shimmer.

· Scent Serum: A lightweight, luxurious serum that integrates fragrance with skincare benefits on delicate pulse points or decollete.

All formats are available in 11 globally inspired scents in partnership with CPL Aroma, a world-renowned fragrance house. The scents have been curated to reflect the most sought-after trends in the global fragrance market. With customization options, brands can white-label or tailor these collections, incorporating their signature scents into new, skin-focused formats. This unique approach allows companies to leverage the success of existing fragrances in innovative ways, enhancing product offerings and expanding market reach and bottom line.

“The growing state of the fragrance industry, combined with the influence of social media and travel culture, has created a demand for products that merge beauty, fragrance, functionality, and individuality,” said **Bill Xaing, CEO of XJ Beauty. “Our partnership with Scentinvent™ Technologies is about meeting those demands and redefining how fragrance fits into modern lives.”

About Scentinvent™ Technologies

Scentinvent™ Technologies is a female-founded fragrance innovation company specializing in high-quality, skin-friendly fragrance solutions that redefine industry standards. By combining creativity, sustainability, and functionality, Scentinvent™ delivers visionary products and services for today’s modern consumer.

About XJ Beauty

XJ Beauty is a forward-thinking beauty accelerator known for its commitment to innovation and boundary-pushing creativity. With a focus on blending luxury, functionality, and individuality, XJ Beauty partners with global brands and leaders to bring transformative products to market.

About CPL Aroma

CPL Aroma is a global fragrance company known for developing innovative scents for fine fragrances, personal care, and household products. It combines creativity with sustainability to deliver tailored, eco-friendly fragrance solutions on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.