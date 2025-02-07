Quilia and Attorney Share Partner to Improve Attorney Referrals and Client Outcomes

Quilia Personal Injury App

A strategic partnership between Quilia and Attorney Share aims to simplify attorney referrals and improve client engagement.

Referrals are the lifeblood of any law firm. By partnering with Quilia, we’re making referrals more efficient and ensuring that attorneys maintain visibility over their clients' cases.” — Matt Thelen, Founder of Attorney Share

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia, a client engagement platform designed for personal injury law firms, has partnered with Attorney Share, a trusted attorney referral network, to simplify the process of connecting attorneys with clients who need legal representation. This partnership makes it easier for attorneys to connect, refer cases, and keep clients engaged, leading to better case management and stronger outcomes.Quilia was built on the principle that having an attorney on every case is essential for proper guidance, privilege, and peace of mind. By partnering with Attorney Share, Quilia reinforces this mission by ensuring every client is matched with the right attorney before they sign up for Quilia. Once connected, Quilia provides automated updates and real-time progress tracking, keeping clients engaged and helping attorneys deliver better case outcomes.Attorney Share helps clients find the right attorney for their specific needs through referrals, ensuring they receive the best representation possible. Once their matter is referred through Attorney Share, Clients can use Quilia to stay updated on their case, receive automated updates, and maintain direct engagement with their legal team. This collaboration improves the client experience and helps law firms manage cases more efficiently."Referrals are the lifeblood of any law firm," said Matt Thelen, Founder of Attorney Share. "By partnering with Quilia, we’re making referrals more efficient and ensuring that attorneys maintain visibility over their clients' cases. Together, we’re ensuring no client falls through the cracks and that every case is handled with the highest level of care and professionalism.""Our goal has always been to empower attorneys and their clients with seamless communication from signature to disbursement," said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. "This partnership with Attorney Share ensures that from the moment a client is referred, they have the right tools to stay engaged and informed every step of the way."With the complexities of personal injury cases growing every day, efficiency and communication are more critical than ever. Attorney Share improves the referral process—eliminating inefficiencies and ensuring each case gets the attention it deserves—while Quilia enhances ongoing client engagement. Together, these platforms create a comprehensive solution that supports attorneys in delivering the highest level of service."This collaboration speaks to the future of legal technology," Thelen added. "It’s not just about adopting tools; it’s about delivering better results for everyone involved—attorneys, clients, and firms."Together, Quilia and Attorney Share are streamlining legal referrals and client engagement, making it easier for attorneys to manage cases effectively while ensuring clients remain informed throughout the legal process. To streamline referrals and improve client outcomes, attorneys can start today by visiting www.quilia.com or www.attorneyshare.com

