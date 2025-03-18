Quilia CaseConnect: The Chrome Extension That Streamlines Personal Injury Case Management

A screenshot of the Quilia CaseConnect Chrome extension, showing CaseChat inside a case management system. A user viewing the Quilia personal injury app on a mobile device, displaying task reminders and upcoming appointments.

Quilia CaseConnect is a new Chrome extension that connects law firm case management software with Quilia, the leading personal injury app for client engagement.

This extension lets firms manage client interactions and case updates without ever leaving their workflow—saving time and improving case outcomes.” — Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia, a leader in legal technology, has launched Quilia CaseConnect , a Chrome extension that makes Quilia even more accessible within law firms’ case management systems.This new extension brings CaseChat™, Quilia’s secure client messaging system, directly into personal injury case management platforms attorneys use every day. It also allows legal teams to invite clients to the Quilia app with a single click, making client onboarding effortless.Your Firm’s New Part-Time Employee—at a Fraction of the CostAttorneys and case managers are stretched thin, balancing client communication, case updates, and administrative tasks. Quilia acts like a part-time employee, handling client interactions, appointment reminders, and treatment tracking—without the overhead of hiring additional staff.With Quilia CaseConnect, law firms can:- Use CaseChat inside their case management system – Keep all client communication in one place, reducing time spent on follow-ups.- Invite clients with one click – Seamlessly onboard new clients into Quilia’s legal client app to keep them engaged.- Automate client updates and reminders – Just like a reliable assistant, Quilia keeps clients informed without attorneys lifting a finger.- Track treatment progress effortlessly – Clients can log medical visits through Quilia’s treatment tracking app, ensuring case details stay up to date.The Future of Personal Injury Case Management"Most firms can’t afford to hire extra staff just to chase down clients and send reminders," said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. "With Quilia CaseConnect, law firms get the benefits of a part-time employee—at a fraction of the cost—by automating client engagement inside their existing case management software."More Features Coming SoonQuilia CaseConnect is just the beginning. Future updates will further enhance Quilia’s personal injury app , bringing even more automation, case tracking, and document-sharing capabilities to firms nationwide.Available NowQuilia CaseConnect is available for download today. Law firms looking to improve client communication and efficiency can install the extension and start using CaseChat directly within their case management workflow.

