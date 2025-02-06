Community Resilience Partnership Program (CRPP) Partnership Forum 2025

Description

The Community Resilience Partnership Program (CRPP) is a partnership program to help countries and communities in Asia and the Pacific region scale up investments in climate adaptation, especially investments at the community level, that explicitly target the nexus between climate change, poverty, and gender. The CRPP has a dedicated gender window with funds earmarked specifically for supporting women-focused investments.

The CRPP Partnership Forum 2025 will focus on urban resilience and financial inclusion as key themes for addressing climate risk, reducing poverty, and promoting gender equality. Each theme will have dedicated discussions exploring evidence and practical strategies for designing and implementing policies and programs aimed at reducing urban poverty and promoting financial inclusion in ways that address the underlying causes of vulnerability, enhance the meaningful participation of communities—particularly women and marginalized groups—and tackle the dynamic nature of climate risks, ensuring that climate adaptation finance reaches the local level.

The CRPP is operationalized through the Community Resilience Financing Partnership Facility (CRFPF) and includes a multidonor trust fund administered by ADB and supported by the Government of the United Kingdom, Nordic Development Fund, and French Development Agency and a Green Climate Fund co-financed investment fund. Read more about the CRRP Trust Fund and Investment Fund.

Objectives

The annual CRPP Partnership Forum brings together community leaders, government officials, think tanks, financing institutions, and global climate funds to discuss what role can poverty reduction programs play in building climate resilience.

Target participants

Community leaders, government officials, leading academics, think tanks, financing institutions, and global climate funds.

How to register

This event is by invitation only. For inquiries, please email the Community Resilience Financing Partnership Facility (CRFPF) Secretariat.

Event organizers / partners

ADB, Agence Française de Développement, Green Climate Fund, Nordic Development Fund, Government of the United Kingdom, International Institute for Environment and Development, and Huairou Commission.