GreenLight Women Honors Icons Jayne Kennedy & Regina Jones, ‘SOUL’ Editor-in-Chief, at the 3rd Annual Champagne Brunch

GreenLight Women

A Prestigious Celebration of Excellence, Advocacy, and Trailblazing Achievement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight Women, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and advocating for women over 40 in entertainment, proudly presents its 3rd Annual Black History Month Champagne Brunch—a prestigious and inspiring gathering honoring two legendary women: Jayne Kennedy and Regina Jones.Set against the luxurious backdrop of The London West Hollywood, this exclusive event will recognize the remarkable contributions of these trailblazers while raising funds to support victims of the Los Angeles fires. This year’s theme, “Pushing Boundaries Beyond Expectations,” highlights the achievements of women who have redefined norms, broken barriers, and elevated representation in entertainment.Honoring Trailblazing IconsGreenLight Women is proud to recognize two pioneering women whose work has reshaped the entertainment industry:• Jayne Kennedy – Pioneer Award HonoreeA groundbreaking sports broadcaster, actress, and advocate, Jayne Kennedy shattered barriers as one of the first African American women to excel in the male-dominated world of sports media. As a cultural icon, Jayne’s impact extends far beyond the screen, influencing generations through her dedication to diversity and representation. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to hear Jayne discuss her extraordinary journey and her highly anticipated memoir, “Plain Jayne: A Memoir”, which offers an intimate look into her legendary career.• Regina Jones – Trailblazer Award HonoreeAs the co-founder and editor-in-chief of SOUL Newspaper, Regina Jones revolutionized cultural journalism, giving a voice to emerging talent in music and entertainment. Her work paved the way for greater diversity in media and remains a cornerstone of Black music history. Guests will enjoy an exclusive preview of “Who In The Hell Is Regina Jones,” the upcoming documentary co-directed by Billy Miossi and Soraya Selene, showcasing Regina’s profound influence on the industry.These two inspiring women will engage in a powerful discussion about their careers, challenges, and the evolving landscape of inclusion in entertainment.GreenLight Women Welcomes New LeadershipGreenLight Women is proud to introduce its newly appointed President, Kimberly Ogletree. An award-winning producer and visionary leader, Kimberly has produced over 25 films, numerous television series, and digital content projects. As the founder of Karat Entertainment, she has played a pivotal role in developing impactful projects, raising capital, and securing distribution. Under her leadership, GreenLight Women will continue to empower women in entertainment at every stage of their careers.Meet the Executive BoardThe GreenLight Women Executive Board is composed of distinguished industry professionals committed to advancing opportunities for women over 40 in entertainment. Under the leadership of President Kimberly Ogletree, the executive team includes Lucy Webb as Vice President, Romell Foster-Owens as Secretary, and Gladys Stennis-Mixon as Treasurer.This year, GreenLight Women welcomes new board members Bobbi Banks, Neema Barnette, Hillary Bibicoff, Julie Dash, Michelle Dennedy, Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, and Sharlette Hambrick, each bringing unparalleled expertise and leadership. Returning to the board are Hollace Davids, Deirdre’ Dix Hunt, Betsy Pollock, Marcia Ross, Dana Sims, and Barbara Weintraub, who continue to champion mentorship, advocacy, and representation.Kimberly Ogletree shares, “I am honored to lead GreenLight Women alongside such an extraordinary group of industry leaders. Their dedication and passion fuel our mission to support and uplift women in entertainment.”For more information about the executive board, visit GreenLight Women Board Members.Event Details📅 Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025⏰ Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.📍 Location: The London West Hollywood, California.Indulge in an elegant brunch, network with influential industry leaders, and celebrate the impact of these remarkable women. Tickets are now available—secure your seat at this exclusive event by purchasing tickets online visit: www.greenlightwomen.org About GreenLight WomenGreenLight Women is a nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying diverse voices, fostering collaboration, and challenging industry norms, ensuring that women continue to thrive in entertainment at every stage of their careers. Through advocacy, mentorship, and professional development, GreenLight Women remains a driving force in promoting leadership, inclusion, and innovation in media. To become a member, visit the Membership Application page or contact the organization at info@greenlightwomen.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.